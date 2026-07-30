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Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Lord Ram, but it's Yash as Ravana that grabs all attention

The first trailer of Ramayana: Part 1 impresses with stunning visuals, grand scale and powerful performances, with Yash emerging as the biggest surprise as Ravana.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 07:25 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor impresses as Lord Ram, but it's Yash as Ravana that grabs all attention
Image credit: YouTube screenshot
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The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have finally dropped the film's first trailer, offering audiences a spectacular glimpse into Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Hindu epic. While the teaser focused mainly on Lord Ram, the trailer shifts the spotlight to Ravana, played by Yash, whose commanding presence makes him the biggest highlight of the four-minute video.

From breathtaking visuals to an ensemble cast and a powerful musical score, the trailer promises one of the biggest cinematic experiences Indian audiences have seen.

Yash's Ravana steals the spotlight

The trailer opens with Ravana, his face covered beneath a shawl, creating an air of mystery before his grand reveal.

Yash brings a fresh interpretation of the legendary king of Lanka, combining power, arrogance and intensity with an imposing screen presence. His declaration of ruling the tri-lok — heaven, earth and the underworld — sets the stage for the birth of Lord Ram, who is destined to end his reign.

Every scene featuring Yash leaves a lasting impression, making Ravana the standout character of the trailer.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi impress

Ranbir Kapoor portrays Lord Ram with calmness, grace and quiet strength. His performance captures the dignity associated with the beloved character and complements Yash's fiery Ravana. Sai Pallavi looks elegant and serene as Sita. Though she has limited screen time in the trailer, her presence is impactful, especially during scenes depicting Ram and Sita's journey together.

The trailer also introduces Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva and Arun Govil, who famously played Lord Ram on television, as King Dasharatha.

One notable absence from the trailer is Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman in the film.

Grand visuals backed by world-class VFX

One of the trailer's strongest aspects is its visual quality. The CGI and VFX create a rich and immersive mythological world, bringing the ancient epic to life on a massive scale. The film appears to blend modern filmmaking technology with traditional storytelling, resulting in a visually impressive spectacle.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is reportedly being made on a combined budget of around ₹4,000 crore for both parts.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta earlier, Malhotra said the project has been in development for several years and aims to bring India's greatest epic to a global audience while maintaining efficient production standards.

A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer elevate the experience

The background score is another major highlight of the trailer. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and legendary musician A.R. Rahman have collaborated for the first time, creating music that adds emotion, scale and grandeur to the visuals.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman had said, "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world."

He further added, "What's complicated is that we're taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world-from India to the world."

Release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide ahead of Diwali in October 2026. The second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. If the trailer is any indication, Ramayana has the scale, performances and technical brilliance to become one of the biggest Indian films ever made.

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