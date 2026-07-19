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Ramayana trailer LEAKED, first glimpses of Yash as Raavana, Arun Govil as Dasharatha go viral, fans react to Ranbir Kapoor's Shiv Dhanush scene

Although the team Ramayana made sure not to stream the trailer during the live telecast of the trailer launch event, netizens finally leaked the trailer, crashing the internet.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 10:52 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ramayana trailer LEAKED, first glimpses of Yash as Raavana, Arun Govil as Dasharatha go viral, fans react to Ranbir Kapoor's Shiv Dhanush scene
Ramayana trailer (Image source: Screengrab)
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Despite the strict protocols, the theatrical trailer of Ramayana has finally leaked on social media, crashing the internet. Ever since the grand trailer launch event happened in Delhi on Saturday, netizens have been expecting that the trailer would leak on the internet. The team Ramayana held a live stream of the event for the fans across the globe to witness the launch. However, they interrupted the event thrice when they played the trailer for the attendees. The internet users expected that the trailer would soon get leaked despite the restrictions. Hours after the event, a video from the event leaked, and it contained crucial scenes from the trailer. 

Leaked trailer shows Yash as Raavana, Arun Govil as Dashratha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

The internet user partially leaked the trailer, but we finally get the first glimpse of Kannada star Yash as Lankeshwar Raavan. In the trailer, we get glimpses of King Dashratha, played by Arun Govil, being blessed by Indra dev, giving out a prophecy about his child that would end the evil rule of Demon King Raavan. We also get to see an extended look at Ranbir as Prince Rama, sharpening his archery skills while riding a horse with a blindfold. Then, the trailer shows the crucial dramatic moments when Rama decides to obey his mother Kaikeyi's order and go into exile for 14 years into the forest of Ayodhya. "Vishwa kalyan ke liye agar mera anth bhi ho jaye, toh bhi mujhe sweekar hai." Ranbir embodies the calmness of Lord Rama and displays his devotion towards his King father. Then we get a glimpse of Ranbir as Rama lifting the Shiv Dhanush at Maa Sita's svayamvar. At last, we see Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, asking Rama, "Uss vachan ka kya, jo aapne vivah ke samay mujhse kiya tha?" She assures her support to Lord Rama, and adds, "Bhagya mein jo bhi likha hai, usse sweekar karna hoga."

Watch the leaked trailer of Ramayana

Netizens reaction to Ramayana trailer 

As expected, the leaked video went viral in no time, and netizens took the internet by storm with their comments. "It's recorded in less than 144p; don't judge it too early," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "Namit Malhotra ne saara accha animation Dune 3 pe laga diya, lagta hai jab tak main zinda hun tab tak ek bhi top-notch animation waali ramayan movie dekhne ko nhi milegi." One of the netizens wrote, "There was nothing bad about this trailer. It was in 3D, so it's obvious that it will look blurry through a phone's camera." Ramayana Part One will release in cinemas on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

Also read: Viral video: Sunny Deol makes first big statement on playing Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, admits 'asaan nahi hai' for these reasons 

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