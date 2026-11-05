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Ramayana: South goes gaga, SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir Kapoor's film 'spectacular'

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Ramayana: South goes gaga, SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir Kapoor's film 'spectacular watch', Atlee admits Yash-starrer takes 'Indian cinema to globe'

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana is getting praised and love from masses, critics, and filmmakers as well.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 06:27 PM IST

Ramayana: South goes gaga, SS Rajamouli calls Ranbir Kapoor's film 'spectacular watch', Atlee admits Yash-starrer takes 'Indian cinema to globe'
SS Rajamouli, Ramayana poster, Atlee (Image source: Instagram, file photo)
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Ramayana, the phenomenon by Nitesh Tiwari, with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the leads, has created a havoc in India ever since its release. Ramayana has impressed critics, is loved by the masses, and is adored by filmmakers, especially in the South. After Allu Arjun, now SS Rajamouli and Atlee have dropped their appreciation post, congratulating the team and expressing their thoughts about the film. 

SS Rajamouli on Ramayana

The Baahubali director took his thoughts about Ramayana to social media, and appriciated the scale, visuals, and performances. He wrote, "#Ramayana… the sheer scale of the film and the visuals on the big screen are spectacular to watch. Ranbir as Rama, especially from the Vanavasam onwards, is serene yet magnificent. Yash brings a menacing presence as Ravana, while Sai Pallavi is graceful as Sita. The pre-climax and climax… loved every bit of it. He congratulated Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and the entire team on "bringing such an ambitious vision so beautifully to the screen."

Atlee on Ramayana

The Jawan director also penned a long note appreciating the team, their efforts, and experience of taking Indian cinema to a global level. He wrote, "RAMAYANA. NOT JUST A FILM, AN EXPERIENCE! What an extraordinary cinematic experience! RAMAYANA is Indian cinema standing tall on the global stage! So grand in its vision, yet beautifully rooted in our culture and emotions. I truly believe RAMAYANA will be a timeless cinematic experience cherished for generations. A film I want to watch with my son and daughter, celebrate with my family, and preserve in my personal library forever! Absolutely loved the performances of Ranbir bro, Yash bro, Sai Pallavi, Rakul, Kajal, Shobana ma'am, and the entire cast!" 

Also read: Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

He went on to praise Namit's DNEG and the entire technical team for the spectacular visuals! He concluded, "Truly loved every bit of it. A cinematic experience that will stay in my heart forever. Can't wait for PART TWO!" Ramayana is currently running in cinemas. 

Also read: Ramayana Part One: Ending, post-credit scene explained, Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman, what holds for Ranbir, Yash, Sai in Part Two

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