Ramayana: Sargun Mehta 'can't stop crying' seeing hubby Ravie Dubey as Laxmana, shares first reaction to film: 'Yeh iskey tapp ka fal hai'

Sargun Mehta is emotional and penned down a heartfelt note for her hubby, Ravie Dubey, playing Laxmana in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Actress-producer Sargun Mehta is a proud wife and is overwhelmed to see her husband, Ravie Dubey, playing Lakshmana in the upcoming epic Ramayana. On Saturday, July 18, the team revealed the theatrical trailer of Ramayana with the cast and crew. Soon after the trailer, Sargun shared a heartfelt note on her Instagram, expressing her happiness while witnessing Ravie's dedication and hard work for Nitesh Tiwari's film. On Instagram, Sargun shared glimpses of Ravie from the event, sharing a series of pictures and videos from the special occasion, celebrating her husband's journey as part of the much-awaited epic.

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Sargun on Ravie Dubey playing Laxmana

Sharing her thoughts, Sargun wrote, "My heart is so full I can't type till I stop crying, and I can't currently stop crying. Cannot wait for the world to witness the trailer on 24th July 2026. Thank you to the man who put us here. Who showed faith in us. Hamaare pyaare @castingchhabra. Indebted to you forever, Jai Shree Ram. Just with every breath, I want to thank god for being so kind. "Yeh iskey Tapp ka fal hai. Ravi."

Ravie on being a part of Ramayana

At the trailer launch event, Ravie became emotional while talking about his experience of playing Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. During his speech, he shared his respect and affection for his co-stars, referring to Ranbir Kapoor as bhaiya and addressing Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita. Ravie said, "Shri Ram chunte hain, aur jab Shri Ram chunte hain, to bhaav bhi wahi dete hain, sadhan bhi wahi dete hain, sansaadan bhi wahi dete hain, himmat bhi wahi dete hain (Shri Ram chooses, and when He chooses, he also provides the sentiment, the means, the resources, and the courage to play the character)." Ramayana, split into two parts, will be released in Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. The movie also stars Yash as Raavana, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Arun Govil as Dashratha, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

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