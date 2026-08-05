Ramayana row: Surabhi Das backs Sai Pallavi's ‘modern’ Sita look, says 'you can't please everyone'

Surabhi Das defended Sai Pallavi's Sita look in Ramayana, saying people should watch the film before judging its costumes.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to spark conversations even before its release, with Sai Pallavi's appearance as Sita becoming one of the biggest talking points.

While some viewers questioned her costume, actress Surabhi Das, who plays Shrutakirti in the film, has now come out in support of the makers and urged people not to judge the film too early.

Speaking to Zoom, Surabhi said it is impossible to satisfy everyone, especially with a story as widely known as the Ramayana. Reacting to criticism over Sita's blouse, she said, “I feel people will always have something to say. Agar hum Sita ko blouse nahi pehnate, tab bhi logon ka opinion hota ki unko blouse kaise nahi pehnaya. Jab blouse pehnaya tab bhi problem hai (If we didn’t make Sita wear a blouse, people would still have an opinion about why she wasn’t wearing one. Even when we make her wear a blouse, there’s still a problem). People will always point out things. The Ramayana is a huge project, and you can’t expect everyone to agree with or like it. I am not saying sab kuch perfect hoga, but please wait for the film. You will understand what they are offering only after going to theatres.”

She also expressed confidence that the film's scale would leave a stronger impression than the online debate. “The film has been mounted on such a huge scale that people won’t even notice all these things. There have been so many films on the Ramayana before this as well; I am sure people had things to say. They must have had disagreements, and that is bound to happen. You can’t please everybody. Ab ismein blouse pehnaya toh bhi problem, nahi pehnaya toh bhi problem (Now, there’s a problem whether she wears a blouse or doesn’t wear one).”

Earlier, costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narulah had also addressed the criticism. They said different opinions were expected because the Ramayana has been part of people's lives for generations. Rimple explained that Sai Pallavi's look as Sita reflects her own interpretation of the goddess she grew up worshipping. She also noted that there are no surviving clothing references from the Treta Yuga, so the team relied on artistic depictions of the epic that have been passed down over time.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The cast also includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil. Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the two-part film is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, with the first instalment scheduled to release on Diwali 2026.