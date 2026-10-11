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Ramayana release date: Ranbir Kapoor film to hit theatres worldwide before Diwali, advance bookings open on Dussehra

Ramayana makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5 before Diwali on November 8, with advance bookings opening on Dussehra.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 07:53 PM IST

Ramayana release date: Ranbir Kapoor film to hit theatres worldwide before Diwali, advance bookings open on Dussehra
Ramayana release date
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The makers of Ramayana marked the first day of Navratri with a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. The announcement also confirmed that the first part of the two-part epic will arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, with advance bookings opening on Dussehra. Carrying the message, “Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai," the poster offers a glimpse into the film's grand visual world. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey feature prominently in the foreground as Rama, Sita and Lakshman, while Yash’s towering portrayal of Ravana dominates the backdrop. The elaborate costumes, intricate detailing and imposing sets hint at the scale of the ambitious mythological spectacle.

Ramayana new poster unveiled

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra."

Ramayana star-studded ensemble cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana brings together a star-studded ensemble to retell one of India’s most revered epics. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the cast features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, as well as Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Indira Krishnan and Kunal Kapoor, among others.

Ramayana to release before Diwali

Conceived as a two-part cinematic saga, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. While Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5 ahead of Diwali on November 8, Part 2 is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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