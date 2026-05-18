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Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Namit Malhotra film becomes India's biggest production with over 10,000 crew members

Reportedly bringing together more than 10,000 crew members, Ramayana is said to have assembled the largest crew ever for an Indian film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part global epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 18, 2026, 07:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Namit Malhotra film becomes India's biggest production with over 10,000 crew members
Ramayana first look
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Already being hailed as the biggest cinematic event of 2026, Ramayana has generated massive global buzz ahead of its release. The much-anticipated film features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Mounted on an unprecedented scale, the Namit Malhotra production and Nitesh Tiwari directorial is being positioned as one of the most ambitious and visually spectacular ventures ever attempted in Indian cinema.

What sets the project apart is the staggering scale of its production. Reportedly bringing together more than 10,000 crew members, Ramayana is said to have assembled the largest crew ever for an Indian film. From elaborate production design and cutting-edge visual effects to large-scale action choreography and intricate costume detailing, the makers have enlisted global talent across departments to bring the epic world of the ancient Hindu epic to life.

The makers have also roped in several internationally acclaimed technicians and experts from across the globe to ensure the film meets world-class cinematic standards. Backed by cutting-edge technology, sprawling sets, detailed world-building, and meticulous large-scale planning, Ramayana is being mounted as a landmark cinematic event rather than just a conventional film release.

Indian cinema has witnessed several ambitious spectacles over the years, but a production of this magnitude remains unparalleled. Ramayana is expected to redefine the presentation of mythological storytelling on the big screen and could potentially establish a new benchmark for large-scale filmmaking in India.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with the 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the project is envisioned as a monumental two-part global epic. Ramayana will be released in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

READ | Raja Shivaji box office: Riteish Deshmukh film scripts history, beats Sairat to become highest-grossing Marathi film ever

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