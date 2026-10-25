Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi hurt religious sentiments? Netizens question THIS loophole in Mangal Rang, but here's the truth

Ahead of the release, Ramayana has grabbed headlines, not only for the rapid advance booking, but also for taking too much creative liberty in establishing the Ram-Seeta bond.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's latest song Mangal Rang from Ramayana has left netizens furious. The new song from the upcoming epic was dropped online on Sunday, October 25. Despite impressive visuals and striking chemistry between the leads, establishing the bond of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, one key moment from the song caught netizens' attention, and they have bashed the makers and the actors for hurting their sentiments.

What irks netizens about Mangal Rang?

The song Mangal Rang narrates the eternal bond between Rama and Sita. Right from the Swayamvar to lifting Shiv-Dhanush, taking wedding vows, and Ayodhya grandly welcoming the newlyweds, Prince and Princess. Apart from the grand visuals, the song also gives a glimpse of the festivities in Ram and Sita's wedding. In one shot, we see Ranbir as Lord Rama surrounded by women, probably his in-laws, and they're applying something to him. Soon, this moment from the song went viral, and netizens started bashing the makers.

Why are netizens upset with Mangal Rang?

The sequence we mentioned earlier has left netizens puzzled and even furious. Internet users claim that the sequence is from Lord Rama's Haldi, but as per Hindu traditional weddings, the bride never accompanies the groom when Haldi is applied to him. In the song, we can see Sai Pallavi standing behind Ranbir Kapoor. This inaccuracy left netizens upset, and they trolled the makers. A netizen wrote, "Since when did the bride sit and watch the groom’s Haldi ceremony in traditional Hindu weddings? The groom has his Haldi at his home, and the bride has hers at her own home in many Indian traditions. But Bollywood has to make everything cinematic, even if it means taking creative liberties with religious epics." Another netizen wrote, "Aunties in Banarasi sarees with ulta pallu... Wow, this is the way you should show grounded marriages."

Bollywood will never stop adding its own masala, even to the Ramayana. ince when did the bride sit and watch the groom’s Haldi ceremony in traditional Hindu weddings? The groom has his Haldi at his home, and the bride has hers at her own home in many Indian traditions. But Bollywood has to make everything cinematic, even if it means taking creative liberties with religious epics. #Ramayana #MangalRang — Pinki (@PinkiPragya) October 25, 2026

Here's the truth behind the questioned moment: it's not Haldi, but the Chumaan ceremony

The sequence showing Ranbir as Lord Rama is not from the Haldi ceremony, but from Chumaan. In this, five women from the bride’s side take haldi, dahi, Doon grass, and rice husk in both fists and touch the groom 4 times - feet, knees, shoulders, head. It is repeated for the bride too, on two occasions.

— Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) October 25, 2026

Several netizens have jumped in defence of the makers and clarified the same. Ramayana Part One will be released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

Also read: Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's epic to take HISTORIC start, despite ticket price over Rs 1000, IMAX shows go housefull