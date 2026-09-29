Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Lord Rama's 'biggest strength', says this role is 'not exciting, but responsibility'

Ranbir Kapoor has reflected on the immense responsibility of portraying Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana. Also featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana Part One will release in theaters this Diwali in November first week.

Ranbir Kapoor is stepping into one of Indian mythology's most revered roles as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana. On the occasion of Ranbir's birthay on Monday, the makers unveiled a behind-the-scenes video titled This is our Rama: BTS, that offered a glimpse into the actor's journey, including his physical transformation for the role and the scale of the ambitious project. In the 5-minute clip, Ranbir reflects on the immense responsibility of portraying Lord Rama, while the footage also gives viewers a peek at the makers' vision for the mythological saga.

Ranbir said, "Lord Rama's biggest strength is not his bow; it is his Kshama (forgiving nature) - his ability to forgive. Ye role nahi hai. It's not ki mujhe ek film offer hui hai aur role exciting hai. Ye ek zimmedaari hai (This is not a role. It's not as if I was offered a film and the role is exciting. It's a responsibility). Everything comes down to the belief and simplicity of the individual playing Lord Rama. Every day I reminded myself that my job was not to be worthy of this role. My job was to be worthy of the faith that people place in this story."

In the BTS video, Nitesh Tiwari also talked about why they chose Ranbir to play Lord Rama. "In India, we believe that even if we imbibe just 1 per cent of what Shri Ram was, that will make us a great human being. So just imagine, the kind of human he must have been. And that's why the casting of Shri Ram is next to impossible. We can only attempt. When Namit discussed Ranbir's name, I too thought that he checked all the boxes," the filmmaker said.

Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana in the leading roles. Produced by Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a monumental two-part global epic. Ramayana will be released in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

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