Ranbir Kapoor will next be portraying the role of Lord Ram after impressing with his violent role in Animal. The actor has been roped in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Sai Pallavi, to portray the mythological role that is worshipped all across the country. The shooting is currently underway with Namit Malhotra taking charge as producer of the film.

The Animal actor recently graced the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah. He talked about his ‘dream role’ in Ramayana. “The film I’m working on currently is Ramayana, which is the greatest story ever. My childhood friend Namit Malhotra, somebody who is so passionately making this film, has got the best of all the artists from the world – creative people, and the crew,” he said.

Ramayana is set to release in two parts, the shooting of Part 1 has been completed, while the filming of Part 2 will soon begin. "Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics," added Ranbir.

Ramayana: Part 1 has been scheduled to hit the theatres in Diwali 2026, and Ramayana Part 2 in Diwali 2027. While the makers have not revealed the cast officially, it is believed that Yash is playing the antagonist Ravana, while Ravie Dubey will feature as Lakshman. Several pictures have leaked from the sets of the film, revealing Lara Dutt and Arun Govil roped in the characters of Rani Kikeyi and Raja Dashrath respectively.

Besides Ramayana, Ranbir is geared for another high-profile film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Titled as Love And War, the actor will reunite with her wife-actress Alia Bhatt after Brahmastra. Vicky Kaushal also plays a crucial role in the upcoming film.