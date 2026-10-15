Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor makes big statement, admits 'I don't deserve' to play Lord Rama, confesses what convinced him for film

Team Ramayana revealed the new trailer in Bengaluru, with the lead cast, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and music director AR Rahman.

Team Ramayana- Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, and music director A. R. Rahman- attended the Bengaluru promotional event, revealing the new trailer and sharing their thoughts about the film. On October 15, the primary cast and crew attended the big event in the presence of fans, giving a new sneak peek into the grand world of Ramayana and expressing their gratitude for being a part of this epic project. Even Rakul Preet Singh and Ravie Dubey were part of the promotional event.

Ranbir admits he doesn't deserve to play Lord Rama

Each cast member went to the stage to speak about their experience of being a part of Ramayana. When on-screen Lord Rama, Ranbir Kapoor, walked in, he got a warm welcome from the Bengaluru audience. After taking center stage, Ranbir confessed. He admitted that he doesn't find himself worthy to play Lord Rama on the big screen. While sharing his fear and inhibitions, RK said, "Prabhu Shri Ram ka role jab mujhe offer hua tha, I could not believe it that I was getting the opportunity to portray Shri Ram on-screen. I don't think I deserved it. I had doubts. Would I be able to do it? Would I be able to do justice to the faith, to the responsibility of the millions of people who carry Lord Ram in their hearts?

What made Ranbir agree to do the film?

Ranbir further revealed that, despite fear, he was convinced to do the film. Kapoor added, "But I also realised this is an opportunity of a lifetime, to change myself, to understand Lord Rama, the Ramayana, our culture, history. I thank the entire cast and crew: Nitesh (Tiwari), Namit (Malhotra), Yash Boss. Ravie (Dubey), Sai (Pallavi), Rakul (Preet Singh), everybody who's involved. Humne itna prem, saaf neeyat, nimarta ke saath kaam kiya taki hum aapke liye ek aisi film banayein jo aapke dil tak pahunche." Ramayana Part One will be released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.