Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan. Deepika Padukone to star in Nitesh Tiwari directorial?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is now preparing for the releases of Brahmastra and Shamshera this year. The two movies are among the most anticipated of the year. The most recent rumour indicates that the actor would be working with Hrithik Roshan on a movie as fans impatiently await its release.

The mythological epic Ramayana by Nitish Tiwari has long been the talk of the town. Names of various actors and actresses were mentioned. One of the names that popped up last year was Kareena Kapoor Khan. Deepika Padukone, according to earlier rumours, would be portraying Sita.

According to Bollywood Hungama, following Hrithik Roshan and Deepika, the most recent rumour suggests that Ranbir Kapoor is the newest celebrity to join the cast of the mythological epic drama. Hrithik will be cast as Raavana, and Ranbir will play Lord Ram. The movie will begin production as soon as mid-2023.

Even though no formal announcement has been made as of yet, it is anticipated that the creators would do so this Diwali. The report also quoted a source as saying, “Ramayana is among the biggest Indian films of all time and the makers have pulled off a casting coup by signing two of the biggest millennial stars – Hrithik and Ranbir. Both the actors have agreed in principle to be a part of this film and have tentatively blocked their calendars from the mid-next year for Ramayana.”

“The paperwork still remains and the same is expected to be done once Nitesh Tiwari gives a final narration of his Ramayana Rendition. It will be high on the VFX story, staying true to the roots of Ramayana,” the source said to the publication.