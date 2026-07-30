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Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's double role as Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama confirmed in Nitesh Tiwari's epic

Ranbir Kapoor is not just playing Lord Rama, but is also seen as Lord Parashurama in the Ramayana trailer. The two-part epic features Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part One releases on Diwali 2026.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 05:50 PM IST

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's double role as Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama confirmed in Nitesh Tiwari's epic
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama in Ramayana
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The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana has finally arrived, leaving fans impressed with its grand visuals, scale and star-studded cast. From breathtaking sequences to stunning VFX and larger-than-life production design, the trailer has sparked widespread praise across social media, with many calling it one of the most visually ambitious Indian films ever made. While Ranbir Kapoor's serene portrayal of Lord Rama and Yash's menacing Ravana have emerged as the biggest highlights, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot another surprise hidden in the trailer.

Netizens decode Ranbir Kapoor's surprise double role

Soon after the trailer dropped, fans began analysing several frames and noticed that Ranbir appeared in two distinct looks. The internet was abuzz with theories that the actor wasn't just playing Lord Rama, Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar, but had also taken on the role of Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The dual casting has generated even more excitement, especially because Lord Parashurama plays a significant role in the Ramayana after Lord Rama breaks Shiva's bow during Sita's swayamvar. 

Along with sharing the screenshots from the trailer, netizens expressed their excitement of seeing Ranbir Kapoor in two avatars. One X user wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor will play Shri Rama avatar and Shri Parashurama simultaneously! Theatres will turn into temples," while another added, "The scene where Parshuram gives Lord Rama the Sharanga — the VFX is just incredible." "Ramji. Parashuramji. Same actor, two completely different auras," read another post.

Who plays whom in Ramayana?

Ramayana boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts assembled for an Indian production. Ranbir Kapoor leads as Lord Rama while also portraying Lord Parashurama. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash steps into the role of Ravana, and Ravie Dubey essays Lakshmana. Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman, is missing from the trailer. The supporting cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan, and Shobana among others.

Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with the 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the much-awaited adaptation is envisioned as a monumental two-part global epic. Ramayana will be released in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. The two Oscar winners, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, have scored the music and background score for the films.

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