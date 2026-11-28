Namit Malhotra has dismissed criticism of Yash's portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana: Part One, asserting that the film does not glorify the demon king. He said it explores Ravana's journey and questioned why Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva granted him boons.

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has addressed the criticism surrounding Yash's portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana: Part One, with some viewers accusing the film of glorifying the demon king. Responding to the debate, Malhotra asserted that Ravana has not been portrayed in a favourable light in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic, pointing out that the character commits no good deeds throughout the film despite receiving considerable screen time.

Speaking to DD News, Malhotra was asked about the allegations of glorifying Ravana. Dismissing the criticism, the producer said, "Humne Ravana ko accha nahi dikhaya. Logo ne kya dekha hai Yash, jo ek superstar hai, unko Yash ka performance accha laga hai. Ravana ne koi accha kaam nahi kiya puri picture mein. Usne tehes-nehes kiya, usne itna aatank machaya hai ki Prabhu Shri Rama ko aana pada uss aatank ko khatam karne ke liye."

Malhotra further explained that the film explores Ravana's journey from childhood to becoming the powerful king of Lanka, rather than celebrating his character. He also raised questions about Ravana receiving boons from Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva despite being considered evil.

He added, "Hum ye chahte hai ki log samjhe humne universal picture banayi hai. Ravana ka koi bhi praise nahi hai. Humnse sirf uski journey dikhayi hai ki jab woh baccha tha, woh Ravana kaise bana. Woh Dashanan tha, woh baccha itna powerful kyun bana? Jo sabse main baat aaj tak kisi ne nahi puchi ki agar Ravana itna kharab tha, toh Brahma aur Shiv ji ne unko vardaan kyu diya? Agar Bhagwan ne swayam unko vardaan diya hai, toh usne kuch toh kiya hoga jiske wajah se Bhagwan se usse vardaan mila."

Meanwhile, Ramayana: Part One continues its phenomenal theatrical run, having crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India and nearing Rs 1800 crore in worldwide gross. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha and Faisal Malik, among others.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 23: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Baahubali 2 lifetime haul, becomes third highest-grossing Indian film