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Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra breaks silence on human voice replaced by AI for English version: 'It should become easy journey for people'

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has reacted to the controversy on the dependence on AI, replacing real actors voice in English version.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 08:46 PM IST

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra breaks silence on human voice replaced by AI for English version: 'It should become easy journey for people'
Namit Malhotra, a poster of Ramayana (Image source: IMDb)
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Producer of Ramayana, Namit Malhotra, has reacted to the controversy over AI usage to replace the original voices of actors, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and others in the English version. Ever since the trailer of the English version was dropped online, netizens assumed that the makers used a technology called Brahma AI, developed by Namit's Prime Focus, to modify actors' lip movements to match English dialogue, which allows characters to appear to speak English naturally rather than simply having Hindi dialogue dubbed over the original performances. The controversy began when international viewers noticed the altered lip movements in the English version. Some critics found the effect unnatural and distracting, while others questioned whether AI was replacing human dubbing artists.

Namit Malhotra clarifies that two versions were shot simultaneously 

In an interaction with Nitesh and Namit, the producer was asked if the movie's English version was developed with the help of AI. Namit clarified that they have a shot an different version in English, with 30 mins short runtime. He said, "We were very clear that Ramayan is an Indian story. It's an Indian scripture that people absolutely love and believe in, and we want to make sure that for people who know the story, who know the history, have an Indian version that sort of speaks to that. Then, what is also clear to us is that if we were really going to try and open this up to the world, the way you all watch films in this part of the world is different. Because in India, we have a halftime break. You don't have that culture in the West."

Also read: Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals he took 6 years for THIS scene, Ranbir Kapoor lauds director: 'You do feel bad when someone...'

 

Namit Malhotra confirms the actor said their own lines

Namit further revealed that they had the cast speaking their own lines in English. He added, "We had actors actually delivering the lines in English in their own voices. Separate from that, we had a separate edit. We had a brand-new script because it was not a translation of the Hindi into English. It was a rewriting of the entire emotion and structure so that when you watch it, you feel like it's made for you."

Namit on why he decided to go with two versions of Ramayana

Namit further explained why he decided to go with two versions of Ramayana. He explained, "Creating those two authentic master versions has taken a lot of effort. The idea is to try and make sure that we get to a place where, once the world knows about it, you don't have to distinguish between A and B because now everybody knows Lord Ram, everybody knows the philosophy, the characters, the world, and then whatever we do subsequently, hopefully, can become a unified experience." Ramayana will be released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

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