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Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor's Rama first glimpse to be out on this date, producer reacts: 'We begin to showcase all these of years of our effort'

Amid the major anticipation, the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's Rama from Ramayana Part One will be out in April. The producer shared the big update with a statement.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 12:04 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor's Rama first glimpse to be out on this date, producer reacts: 'We begin to showcase all these of years of our effort'
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana
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Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s look as ‘Rama’ glimpse will be unveiled on April 2 on Hanuman Jayanti, confirms producer Namit Malhotra. Malhotra took to Instagram, where he dropped a long note, which read: “Shubh Rama Navami. This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own Ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity.”

“We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, ‘Rama’ on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience. Namit Malhotra”

For the caption, he wrote: “Shubh Rama Navami. Thank you for your faith and patience. On 2nd April, Hanuman Jayanti, we take the first step together. #RamayanaByNamitMalhotra In cinemas, globally - Diwali 2026 & 2027.”

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic also stars Yash, Ravie Dubey and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. It also stars Sunny Deol, Amitabh Bachchan and Lara Dutt. Set nearly 5,000 years in the past and cherished by billions, Ramayana is far more than mythology; it is an eternal heritage that continues to resonate across generations. The film’s first look sparked a massive global frenzy, with a multi-city India launch and a striking Times Square showcase highlighting its scale and ambition.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part One is slated for a worldwide IMAX release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

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