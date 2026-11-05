Ramayana Part One: Ending, post credit scene explained, Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman, what holds for Ranbir, Yash, Sai in Part Two

The 195-minute Ramayana chronicles the rise of Rama and Ravana and establishes their clash. But where does the first part end? What holds for Part Two? Spoiler warning: The following article will discuss Ramayana Part One in detail. If you haven't watched Part One, you've been warned.

Ramayana Part One has finally been released, and it has blown away audiences with a mega cinematic narration of the Indian epic. The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer is a two-part saga, and the first part ends with the announcement of Part Two, releasing in 2028. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra took on the gigantic task of justifying the high expectations and delivered it with distinction. The 195-minute epic saga chronicles the rise of Rama and Ravana, and establishes their clash. But where does the first part end? What holds for Part Two? What is the post-credit scene? Does Sunny Deol appear as Lord Hanuman? Let's dissect it further.

Spoiler warning: The following article will discuss Ramayana Part One in detail with major reveals. If you haven't watched Part One, you've been warned about it.

Where does Ramayana Part One end?

The third act of the film narrates the Shurpanakha (Rakul Preet Singh) clash with Rama (Ranbir Kapoor), Lakshmana (Ravie Dubey), and Sita (Sai Pallavi) at Janasthan. Lakshmana punishes Shurpanakha for luring Rama to marry her by cutting off her nose. Shurpanakha cries out to Ravana (Yash), and he kidnaps Sita. After the visually grand climax fight between Jatayu and Ravana, killing Sita's only hope, Dashanana reaches Lanka. Rama gets to know about the whole incident from the dying Jatayu.

Also read: Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

The giant bird warns Rama that his journey to Lanka will be difficult, and that in the kingdom it will be even worse for him, as Ravana rules three realms and commands a huge army of Asuras, including his brother Kumbkarna and his mystically powerful son, Meghanada (Raghav Juyal). Jataya is cremated with complete honour, leaving Rama emotionally overwhelmed. Rama thinks about the setbacks he suffered and understands the true motive of his life. Rama promises that no matter how powerful Ravana is, he will put an end to his reign and bring back Sita. The movie ends with his roaring promise.

Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman appears in the post-credit scene

The credits roll with Hanuman Chalisa in the background. Soon we see the visuals of a dense forest where Lord Hanuman is seen running to take his big jump. Bajrang leaps, and in mid-air we hear Sunny Deol's roaring voice, chanting "Jai Shri Ram." The credit appears: Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and the screen fades to black. Sunny's face remains unseen; his voice alone is enough to create the desired impact.

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What holds for Part Two?

Ramayana Part Two, which will be released in Diwali 2028, will focus on Rama's journey to reach Lanka. The Ram Setu sequence, Hanuman's burning down of Lanka, and the ultimate battle of good vs. evil. Ramayana Part Two will focus more on Rama and his journey to bring Sita back.