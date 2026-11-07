Ramayana Part One: Despite positive reviews, Ranbir Kapoor FAILS to beat THESE records of Ranveer Singh

Although Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Part One opened with positive reviews, he failed to beat the benchmarks set by Ranveer Singh and his last blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

With the release of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, comparisons with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge were inevitable. Despite Ramayana being mounted on a massive scale and backed by a big budget, its opening-day collections could not beat the benchmark set by Ranveer Singh’s recent blockbuster. The trend continued on Day 2, with Ramayana once again trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge vs Ramayana collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had opened with Rs 102.55 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 1, while Ramayana collected ₹64.85 crore net on its opening day. The difference continued on the second day as well. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had collected Rs 80.72 crore net on Day 2, whereas Ramayana recorded Rs 48.05 crore net, falling short of the Rs 50 crore mark.

The cumulative figures further highlighted the gap between the two films. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had collected Rs 226.27 crore net in India, including paid previews and its first two days, with an India gross of Rs 271.36 crore. Ramayana, after two days, stood at Rs 112.90 crore net and Rs 134.80 crore gross in India.

Even overseas, Dhurandhar 2 races ahead of Ramayana

Overseas performance followed a similar trend. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had accumulated an overseas gross of Rs 87.50 crore, compared to Ramayana’s Rs 86.25 crore after two days. This took Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s cumulative worldwide gross to Rs 358.86 crore, while Ramayana recorded Rs 221.05 crore.

What makes Dhurandhar: The Revenge bigger than Ramayana?

What made Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s achievement noteworthy was that the Ranveer Singh-starrer was an A-rated film and had achieved these numbers without a Gulf release. Despite these limitations, the film had set a substantial box-office benchmark that Ramayana, despite its scale and big-budget positioning, had not surpassed in its first two days.

Also read: Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

However, one has to consider that Ramayana was released in the pre-Diwali period, which is considered to be the worst phase to release a film. Before Diwali, Hindu families focus more on shopping, house-cleaning, and puja. Post-Diwali, from Monday onwards, Ramayana is expected to show a massive jump in collections. But will it beat the high benchmark set by Dhurandhar: The Revenge? It wil be interesting to witness it.