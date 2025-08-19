Ramayana Part One: Amit Sial joins Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's film for THIS crucial role, he will be playing Lord Rama's... | Exclusive

Amit Sial got the biggest film of his career, and he will also be playing a crucial role in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana Part One and Part Two are just getting bigger and better. The epic cinematic adaptation of the Indian Epic has a stellar star cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil. Now, as per our source, another star has joined the cinematic franchise, and that too in a crucial role.

Produced by Prime Foucs' Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is mounted on a large scale. The producer isn't leaving any stone unturned. Thus, he's assembling the best of the actors for the movie. As per the source close to the production, actor Amit Sial (best known for Inside Edge, Mirzapur, Raid) has now joined Ramayana.

Amit Sial to play this role in Ramayana?

According to the insider, Amit will be playing monkey king Sugriva, the younger brother of Vali, whom he succeeded as ruler of the vanara kingdom of Kishkindha. Sugriva plays an important role in uniting Lord Rama with Goddess Sita.

Vali and Sugriva

Amit Sial's reaction to Ramayana

The insider revealed that Amit is extremely excited about his character. “You can feel it when you work with someone like him," the source stated. This film will be the biggest film in Amit's career, and, going with the character arc, he will be playing a major role in the ultimate battle of good vs evil.

How did Sugriva help Lord Rama in Ramayana?

When Rama and Lakshmana search for Sita, they meet Sugriva through Hanuman (Sunny Deol). Sugriva promises to help Rama in finding Sita if Rama helps him in retrieving his kingdom from Vali. Rama kills Vali in combat, and Sugriva becomes the rightful king of Kishkindha. After becoming king, Sugriva sends his Vanara sena to search for Sita in all directions. This eventually led Hanuman to find Sita in Lanka. In the war, Sugriva himself fought alongside Rama against Ravana and his rakshasa army in Lanka. Ramayana Part One will be released on Diwali 2026, and Part Two will be released on Diwali 2027.