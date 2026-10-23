Ramayana OTT release: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film to premiere on JioHotstar on pay-per-view basis after theatrical run

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One will be available on the OTT platform JioHotstar through a pay-per-view model after its theatrical run. Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the much-awaited film releases in cinemas on November 5.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One will reach audiences beyond theatres through a pay-per-view offering on JioHotstar. The streaming platform has partnered with Prime Focus Studios to make the film available for separate purchase in India after its exclusive theatrical run, although the digital release date and pricing are yet to be announced. The film will release worldwide in cinemas on November 5, 2026, including in IMAX 3D. The partnership aims to extend its reach to viewers who may not have access to cinema screenings, allowing them to watch the epic on supported devices at home.

Nita Ambani on bringing Ramayana to Indian households

Nita M. Ambani, Chairperson of JioStar, said, "Ramayana is one of India’s greatest civilisational treasures - a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries." She added that JioHotstar aims to use technology to make the film accessible to families across the country and introduce a new generation to the epic's enduring values of duty, love, courage and goodness.

Why Namit Malhotra chose JioHotstar

Malhotra, producer of the film and founder and CEO of DNEG, said the story should first be experienced on the big screen but acknowledged that cinema infrastructure cannot reach everyone. "I believe Ramayana should be experienced on the biggest screen possible, in IMAX 3D. But our country’s cinema infrastructure cannot reach everyone who holds this epic close. Ramayana belongs to every Indian, and our ambition must reflect that," he said. He described JioHotstar as a natural partner, citing its reach and technology as key to taking the film into people's homes after its theatrical run.

Ramayana: Part One cast and crew

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai; the enemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, and others.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and adapted by Shridhar Raghavan from Valmiki's epic, Ramayana is planned as a two-part live-action saga. Prime Focus Studios is producing it in association with eight-time Academy Award winning production and visual effects studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The music is composed by two Academy Award-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with production design by Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery and action choreography by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali 2027.

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