Ramayana: Not Ranbir Kapoor's Rama or Yash's Raavana, Nitesh Tiwari's movie will start with Chetan Hansraj, he will be playing Lankesh's...

Did you know the name of Raavana's grandfather? Well, that's how thoroughly the team behind Ramayana researched before they started the shoot. Chetan Hansraj will be playing Raavana's nana, Sumalaya.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana is easily the most awaited film of 2026 and 2027. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic is expected to be a game-changer for the Indian film industry. A lot is riding on these films, and the makers are clearly aware of the skyrocketed expectations of the audience from them. The teaser received with exceptionally brilliant response, and moviegoers are eagerly awaiting to see the eternal battle of Good vs Evil all over again.

We all know that Ranbir is playing Lord Rama, KGF star Yash is the antogonist Lankeshwar, Raavan, and Sai Pallavi is playing Goddess Sita, along with Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. However, Part One will not begin with Rama or Raavana, but the movie will start with the origins of Raavan and his maternal grandfather, Sumalaya.

Who is playing Sumalaya?

In the stellar star cast, another valuable name has been added- Chetan Hansraj. He will be playing Raavan's nana (maternal grandfather), Sumali (also spelt Sumalaya). Chetan himself revealed the major update about Ramayana on Sidhharth Kannan's interview. At first, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Shasha admitted that he's certainly a part of Ramayana, and then revealed a little about his character. "My character is Sumalaya, I'm playing Yash's Raavana's nana. The film starts with my grand entry, an incident that sow the evil seed, leading to Sita's haran. Basically, Raavana takes my revenge. The rest of the information you can access as it's there on the internet." Speaking about his experience, Chetan added that Ramayana will set a new benchmark and it will be remembered across the globe for its grand storytelling.

Watch Chetan talking about Ramayana

Did Chetan meet any cast members after the shoot?

Recalling the same, Chetan added that he didn't meet Ranbir or Sai Pallavi, as he started filming after their parts were complete. However, he did have an interaction with Yash. Chetan joked that when he met Yash on a set, and he recognised me, he said, "Nana," and hugged each other tightly. Yash confirmed to Chetan about his role, and said, "'I will avenge your insult, Nana', and we shared a big laugh about it. Ramayana Part One will be released in cinemas in 2026, followed by the sequel, Ramayana Part Two, which is scheduled for a 2027 release.

