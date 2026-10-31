Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals he took 6 years for THIS scene, Ranbir Kapoor lauds director: 'You do feel bad when someone...'

Do you know that it took Nitesh Tiwari 2 years to finalise the Pushpak Vimana? Nitesh directed Ramayana with utmost passion, and his revelations about the journey prove it.

The much-awaited epic Ramayana will soon bring the Indian epic to the big screen, a testament to years of hard work that went into it. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, expectations are at an all-time high for the movie. Amid the promotions, director Nitesh revealed a big piece of trivia about the film, displaying his mad passion for delivering the perfect results. In an interview, Nitesh admitted that he took six years for one scene. Just for a sequence, he dedicated years till he didn't get the satisfied results.

Which Ramayana sequence took six years?

In an interaction with the primary cast and crew, including Ranbir, Yash, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ravi Dubey, Nitesh revealed that it took him six years to bring the Raavana-Jatayu fight with the best result for the big screen. Nitesh said, "You know how much time it has taken us to finish the Ravan-Jatayu fight? From the time I briefed the previous artists to the time we finished the work on it, it's six and a half years." The host gasped, and Nitesh continued, "I can go on and on about it for an hour just to tell you how much effort went into making it from scratch. But yes, you know, thousands of people have worked on it."

Ranbir Kapoor defends Nitesh Tiwari

Ever since the assets of Ramayana dropped, netizens have been nitpicking even the slightest error. Speaking about the scrutiny, Ranbir defended Nitesh and said, "You do feel bad when sometimes, and it happens so much more now, you release something, and the first thing people say is, 'Oh, it's AI. Oh, it's this, oh, it's that'. But actually, there are thousands of people sitting behind it, day in and day out, tirelessly working for hours just to get one frame right." Ranbir concluded, "It's very easy for somebody to just make a comment on it. But the amount of hard work that goes into actually bringing something to life that really existed is the hard part."

Watch the viral video

6.5 YEARS for the Ravana–Jatayu battle sequence and 2 YEARS just to design the Pushpak Vimana. Nitesh Tiwari, WHAT ARE YOU COOKING? The level of detail and dedication is honestly insane. Hats off to the entire team! #Ramayana https://t.co/cSKnZxCGtU — Ramayana Global (@RamayanaGlobal) October 31, 2026

Nitesh took 2 years and 50 designs to finalise Pushpak Vimana

Nitesh further revealed that the reason why the sequence took such a long time is that they spent two years conceptualising the Pushpak Vimana design. Speaking about the same, he said, "Close to two years to arrive at that. And then a lot of things changed. That's why we took such a long time to create the Raavana-Jatayu fight. When we were working on the previous design of Pushpak Viman, we had assumed it would be something like this, and the fight was choreographed in that manner."

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Nitesh further explained, "Once we finalised the final design of Pushpak Viman, which was a bit different from what we had already created, we had to make a lot of iterations to fit this design into that choreography. So, we have created close to 40 or 50 designs of Pushpak Viman before finalising this one. Because we wanted to avoid something that makes you wonder, "How can this fly?" We wanted some kind of science to go into it because I believe, and we all believe, there was science behind everything that happened around that time." Ramayana Part One will be released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.