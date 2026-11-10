Ramayana: Mukesh Khanna bashes Ranbir Kapoor film for Sai Pallavi's action scene, says 'Maa Sita was never a fighter'

Mukesh Khanna has criticised Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana for distorting Sita's portrayal. "Maa Sita never fought. She was never a fighter; had she been one, she would have fought with Ravana when he tried to abduct her," the veteran actor said.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana has been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response since its theatrical release on November 5. Critics and audiences have praised the film for its breathtaking visuals, grand cinematic treatment and epic scale. However, not everyone has been impressed. Mukesh Khanna, best known for portraying Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has criticised the film, accusing the makers of distorting Sita's portrayal.

Mukesh Khanna slams Ramayana for Sita's portrayal

In his YouTube vlog, Mukesh Khanna shared that he hasn't watched Ramayana yet, but is sharing his views based on the audience reactions and the promos he has seen. The veteran actor said, "People have objected to Sita fighting like the Rani of Jhansi. In the film, she is fighting 2-3 monsters; I cross-checked this in Valmiki’s Ramayana, and this is not there in it. From what I know, Maa Sita never fought. She was never a fighter; had she been one, she would have fought with Ravana when he tried to abduct her. How did he manage to abduct her just like that? What shocked me was that I saw a post where the producer justified the scene and said that the scene was not taken from Valmiki’s Ramayana, but from another book called Adbhuth Ramayana."

"There was only one original Ramayana, which was written by Valmiki; whatever is written in it, you cannot go two steps ahead of it. People have written different versions of the Ramayana only for entertainment, not to make a film on it. Can the producer fabricate the Quran or the Bible? If not, then how dare he fabricate the Ramayana? I want to ask: Where did he get the scene of Maa Sita fighting from, and why did he put it in the film? You should feel ashamed," he further added.

Ramayana box office details

Despite releasing during the busy Diwali festive period, Ramayana has registered a phenomenal start at the box office. In the first five days, Ramayana has earned Rs 346 crore net in India and grossed Rs 674 crore worldwide. The Ranbir, Yash, Sai-starrer will easily cross the Rs 500 crore mark in India and mint Rs 1000 crore globally in its first extended week.

Ramayana Part 2 releases during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 released for Diwali 2026 and Ramayana Part 2 will arrive during Diwali 2028. The two-part epic has music by two Oscar winners - AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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