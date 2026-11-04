Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramayana Part One is the BEST INDIAN FILM of 2026. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer not only fulfils but exceeds the mega expectations.

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi

Runtime: 195 minutes (3 hrs 15 mins)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 4.5 stars

Ramayana synopsis

Based on Valmiki's epic Ramayana, the narrative follows the rise of Asuras, with Dashānana, aka Ravan (Yash), overpowering Devlok, defeating Lord Indra (Kunal Kapoor), and claiming Lanka from Kuber. Indra prays to Lord Vishnu to put an end to Ravana Raj, and he takes the human form as King Dashratha's firstborn Rama (Ranbir). Prince Rama tackles various challenges, gets married to Mithila's princess Sita (Sai Pallavi), and goes into exile with Lakshmana (Ravie) and Sita. Soon, Rama identifies his true motive in life when Ravana kidnaps Sita in a fit of rage and revenge. The rise of Rama and Ravana, and the inception of their clash, forms the premise of Ramyana Part One.

First thoughts on Ramayana

Ever since Ramayana was announced with Ranbir and Yash, there was a sense of excitement and nervousness. As a moviegoer, I despised watching Adipurush FDFS, and ever since, any project on Indian epics has left me a bit worried. However, with each asset of Ramayana getting released in the last few months, my trust in the project kept getting stronger. I was looking at this film as our answer or a gift to the globe, giving an extended, grand, epic glance at our itihasa and dharma. After watching the film, I proudly declare Ramayana as the BEST INDIAN FILM of 2026. Ramayana not only fulfils but exceeds the mega expectations. I clapped, got emotional, had tears in my eyes, and was thoroughly engaged in the drama, despite knowing the events of the epic thoroughly.

What works for Ramayana

Every Indian out there knows the Ramayana in detail. The epic is a part of our upbringing. We have grown up hearing, watching, and reading the Katha. Thanks to Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan for giving us the most popular televised adaptation of the epic. In this case, Ranbir and Yash's Ramayana works because it's narrated with the aim of giving an expanded version of Lord Rama and Ravana. Ramayana works mainly due to the gripping screenplay that keeps you glued and engaged despite knowing the flow of the events. The movie continues to hold your attention because we get to know extended, unknown chapters of both. Why Ravana wanted to become the ultimate ruler of realms. How asuras used to live before Ravana became the Demon King. Lord Rama's emotional connection with his stepmother, Kaikeyi. The clash between Rama and Parshurama. How Rama got the gift of unlimited arrows. The pure emotional bond between Rama and Sita that grows stronger during vanvaas; these are a few aspects that will leave you surprised.

The direction of Nitesh Tiwari is first-rate. He's easily the best filmmaker in Indian cinema. He took the challenge and delivered it with such finesse. The adaptation and screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari deserve a special mention. As I mentioned earlier, we know the Katha, yet if you are glued to the screen, gasping at the moments, feeling emotional at the drama, then it's a win for their writing. Producer Namit Malhotra delivers it with flying colours. He wasn't bluffing when he said that he wanted to bring the Indian epic with the best in scale. Namit actually did it. He made a visual experience that will leave you spellbound. There are 6 major VFX-loaded action sequences that will blow your mind. BGM by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman is extraordinary, bringing more impact to the drama.

The performances

The epic of the Ramayana is driven by two forces: Rama and Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor, the star, outshone himself yet again. This time he will also shut down the naysayers who doubted his acting chops. He brings the much-needed calmness and innocence into his portrayal and was excellent in the emotional moments. The pre-interval scene, where Kaikeyi announces Rama's exile. Rama's conversation with his parents will leave you choked. Yes, he cries and also shows anger, but at the most tense or emotionally broken moment. Ranbir has surely justified Rama's stature with such maturity. Yash as Ravana is the biggest driving force of the narrative. Yes, the first part is more inclined towards Ravana, and it looks like Yash was born to the Demon King on the big screen.

Sai Pallavi, another fine artiste, doubted by gossipmongers, shuns the negativity with her earnest, honest portrayal. She not only looks pure and pious but is also fearless as Mithila's warrior princess. Ravie as Laxmana lends commendable support in the film. He also brings a subtle humour in a few places seamlessly. In a few scenes, especially in the second half, he shines brighter than Ranbir. Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha looks beautifully vicious and leaves an impactful mark. Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva also shines in his limited role. Arun Govil as King Dashratha adds more value to the character and the narrative. Lara Dutt as Queen Kaikeyi makes her presence amply felt. Anupam Kher in the voice of Jatayu is another valuable addition to the narration. He will leave you in tears in the last scene of the film. Adinath Kothare as Bharat also stands out and does justice to his limited role. Same goes for Saurabh Sachdeva, who makes an impressive impact as Maarich.

What doesn't work for Ramayana?

Since the film is heavily dependent on VFX, a few shots of the mega-sized monsters look a little unfinished, borderline animated. The drama dips in the middle of the first half, and even in the second half. Ramayana Part One is tilted more towards Ravana; this might affect a few people, especially those who think that they are here for Rama, and not Ravana. However, one needs to understand that Rama as a character, is evolving and goes through a series of setbacks that make him realise the true meaning of his life. Part Two will focus more on Rama and not Ravana.

Final verdict

Don't waste a moment; go and watch Ramayana on the biggest screen near you. Take your family, friends, anyone who's dear to you. One-time watch won't be enough, and you'll definitely go for a second time as well. Ramayana is the finest, detailed, extended adaptation of the Indian epic, ever since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Ramayana Part One will create a box office Tsunami, and Part Two will create another history.