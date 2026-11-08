Ramayana makers threaten legal action over 'unauthorised' leaked clips from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi film

Ramayana makers have threatened legal action against people recording and sharing unauthorised clips of the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer. Citing Bombay High Court orders, they warned offenders of criminal, civil and contempt proceedings.

As Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana continues its successful run at the box office, the film's makers have issued a stern warning against people recording its footage inside cinema halls and circulating it online. Taking to their official social media handles, the makers said that anyone found indulging in such activities would face strict legal action. "It has come to our attention that unauthorised footage of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is being recorded inside cinema halls and circulated across social media and messaging platforms," the statement read.

Citing recent orders passed by the Bombay High Court, the makers warned that recording or sharing any part of the film without permission would amount to copyright infringement and contempt of court. They further stated that offenders could face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without any further notice.

"The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation. Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court," the statement further read.

The makers also directed people to stop recording or sharing unauthorised footage and delete any such content already posted online. They warned that those violating the order would be reported to the authorities and social media platforms. "All persons are strictly directed to refrain from recording, posting or sharing any such content and to delete anything already posted. Offenders will be reported to the authorities and platforms and will face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings, without further notice. All rights reserved," the statement concluded.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey, Indira Krishna, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh are also seen in crucial roles in the epic. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 released on November 5 for Diwali 2026 and Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2028.

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