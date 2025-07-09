Ramayana makers have already earned Rs 1000 crore from first glimpse of film, here's how; Ranbir Kapoor makes investment of Rs..

Ramayana star Ranbir Kapoor is also set to become an investor in Prime Focus Studios. The company's board has approved the issuance of new shares, after which, Ranbir Kapoor was one of the proposed allottees. It was reported that Ranbir Kapoor will buy 1.25 million shares of the company.

The first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Ramayana was recently released. The makers released the teaser of Ramayana on July 3, which gave the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who play the roles of Rama and Ravana, respectively in the film. The director of this film is Nitesh Tiwari and the producer is Namit Malhotra. This ambitious film of Nitesh Tiwari has been bankrolled by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studio. As soon as the first glimpse of the film came out, Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studio got tremendous benefit from it and even before the release of the film, the fortunes of the studio were seen shining in the stock market. Due to the teaser of this film, there has been a tremendous jump in the market cap of Prime Focus Studio.

How did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana earn Rs 1000 crore before release?

Prime Focus Studios is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange where it made a massive profit after the company's board approved the issuance of 462.7 million equity shares. This saw the company's share price jump by 30% and the share price shot up from Rs 113.47 to Rs 149.69 between June 25 and July 1. But, the first look of Ramayan marked another big gain for the Namit Malhotra-led Prime Focus Studios.

How is Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana making huge profits even before its Diwali 2026 release?

There was a lot of discussion about the teaser of Ramayana for a few days and after July 1, as the date of the first glimpse of the film started coming closer, Prime Focus's stock also saw a jump. On July 3, i.e. the day of Ramayana's teaser launch, Prime Focus's stock reached Rs 176. With this, the company's market cap increased from Rs 4638 crore on July 1 to Rs 5641 crore and with this, the makers of Ramayana saw a jump of Rs 1000 crore in their holding in just two days before the release of the film's teaser. By the time the market closed, the share price came down to Rs 169 and the company's market cap reached Rs 5200 crore.

Has Ranbir Kapoor invested in Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios?

Ramayana star Ranbir Kapoor is also set to become an investor in Ramayana's production house i.e. Prime Focus Studios. The company's board has approved the issuance of new shares, after which, Ranbir Kapoor was one of the proposed allottees. Business Standard reported that Ranbir Kapoor will buy 1.25 million shares of the company. Although it is not known at what price Ranbir will buy these shares, at their current market value, his investment is worth around Rs 20 crore.

READ | This film, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, made Vinod Khanna a superstar, ran housefull for 3 months, makers had to hire team just to count..., movie was..