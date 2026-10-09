Ramayana: Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chadha look striking as Kaikeyi, Manthara; netizens call them 'perfect choices'

Ramayana makers have unveiled Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara in new character poster. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, and will release on Diwali 2026.

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled new character posters featuring Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, offering a first glimpse of the two pivotal characters whose actions shape the course of the epic. The posters have caught netizens' attention, with many calling the actresses "perfect choices" for their respective roles.

Lara Dutta appears in a regal avatar as Kaikeyi, the Queen of Ayodhya, dressed in elaborate traditional attire and jewellery befitting her royal stature. Sheeba Chadha, meanwhile, sports a distinct look as Manthara, holding a staff in her character poster. The characters play a crucial role in the events that change the fate of Ayodhya. Kaikeyi's two wishes to King Dashrath lead to Lord Rama's exile, while Manthara's counsel influences the Queen's decision, setting off a chain of events that alters the kingdom's future.

The makers shared the posters on social media with the caption, "A queen. A mother. Two wishes that would betray a father’s love and change Rama’s destiny forever. A cunning mind. Whose whispers would turn a mother’s love into a kingdom’s darkest hour. Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi. Sheeba Chadha as Manthara."

The latest reveal follows the unveiling of Arun Govil as King Dashrath. Govil, who became synonymous with Lord Ram for generations of television viewers, returns to the world of Ramayana in the role of Ayodhya's king. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic is scheduled for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively. The films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The first instalment will also be released in IMAX, with Sony Pictures handling global distribution outside India and Dharma Productions distributing the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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