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Ramayana: Kunal Kapoor thanks fans across India, Thailand and Southeast Asia for overwhelming love for Lord Indra role

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Ramayana: Kunal Kapoor thanks fans across India, Thailand and Southeast Asia for overwhelming love for Lord Indra role

Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One, that features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

Ramayana: Kunal Kapoor thanks fans across India, Thailand and Southeast Asia for overwhelming love for Lord Indra role
Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra in Ramayana
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Kunal Kapoor expressed his gratitude to the audience for the response on his Lord Indra role in Ramayana and said he has been receiving praise for his performance in the film from across Southeast Asia. The Rang De Basanti actor shared a post on his X handle on Sunday, which featured the poster with his character from the film. "Indra. Phra In. Batara Indra. Thagyamin. Preah En. Taishakuten. I've been overwhelmed by the love pouring in for Lord Indra from India, from Thailand and across Southeast Asia, and from so many corners of the world I never expected to hear from. Thank you, truly," he wrote in the caption.

Kunal further added, "I've always believed good stories have a way of connecting us all, and our cultures share more of them than we realise. It means the world to see a timeless epic like the Ramayana find so much love, everywhere. And to all the wonderful artists who have created such beautiful art, and continue to do so, thank you so much. I'm sorry I don't know each of your handles, but I've seen your work and it means a lot."

Ramayana follows Lord Rama's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash essay the three leading characters of Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana. Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others, round off the cast of the film.

Ramayana: Part One is wreaking havoc at the box office as it has earned over Rs 700 crore in India and grossed Rs 1300 crore worldwide within just 11 days. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While the first instalment arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. 

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 700 crore in India

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