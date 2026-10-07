Ramayana in trouble month before release, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film's production hit major hurdle as producer Namit Malhotra....

The Income Tax Department searched the Mumbai offices of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra and Prime Focus Ltd, weeks before the mega-release of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer.

Even before Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana release in cinemas, producer Namit Malhotra faced a major hurdle. Media reports say that on October 7, the Income Tax Department searched the Mumbai offices of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra and Prime Focus Ltd. Just weeks before the mega-release of Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana, this raid has put an unwanted spotlight on the production company. Headed by Namit Malhotra, Prime Focus has produced the two-part epic. Namit has been closely involved with the ambitious project.

Even Ramayana can't escape the wrath of the Income Tax Department

As CNBC-TV18 reported, the raids are linked to foreign remittances; however, transaction details are being examined, and the wider scope of the inquiry has not been disclosed yet. The income tax raids have also reportedly affected Prime Focus’ stock performance. Ever since October 7, its shares have been falling around eight per cent in morning trading.

The Income Tax raid happened days after a minor fire was reported near the Ramayana set at Prime Focus Studios in Mumbai. However, no injuries were reported, and shooting resumed after the fire was brought under control.

What is Prime Focus?

Prime Focus is a major media and entertainment company providing state-of-the-art visual effects, animation, post-production and content production. Its DNEG is handling the visual effects for Ramayana. Even before Ranbir Kapoor's film, DNEG has won 8 Oscars for its brilliant work in special effects in Hollywood blockbusters like Inception (2011), Interstellar (2015), Ex Machina (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2018), First Man (2019), Tenet (2021), Dune (2022), and Dune: Part Two (2025).

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About Ramayana

Based on the Indian epic, the much-awaited duology stars an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Ma Sita, and Yash as Ravan. Other prominent cast includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Ramayana Part One will release in cinemas on Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.