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Ramayana in major trouble? Shri Ramlila Mahasangh issues warning: 'Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama looks weak'

Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has warned that if the Ramayana makers do not consider their request of a special preview screening before the film's theatrical release, it will join hands with other Hindu organisations to stage protests and demonstrations outside cinema halls across India.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Ramayana in major trouble? Shri Ramlila Mahasangh issues warning: 'Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama looks weak'
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana
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Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, has emerged as one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year. The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic, released last week, received widespread appreciation for its grand visuals, scale, and star-studded ensemble. However, even before its much-awaited Diwali release, the film has found itself surrounded by controversy. Arjun Kumar, President of Shri Ramlila Mahasangh, has written a formal letter to the makers, requesting a special screening of the film ahead of its theatrical debut. The organisation has sought the screening to ensure that no scenes or dialogues in the film hurt religious sentiments or misrepresent the revered epic.

What problems did Shri Ramlila Mahasangh had with Adipurush?

As quoted in a press note, Arjun Kumar said, "Recently, the Ramayana adaptation Adipurush starring Prabhas was released, and we even organised a promotional event for it at the Red Fort. However, the film contained objectionable content. For example, the golden city of Lanka was depicted as black, and some characters were portrayed with features resembling Mughal-era figures. In our view, Adipurush presented a negative image, which is why that mega-budget film failed at the box office."

'Ranbir Kapoor lacks the gravitas associated with Lord Rama'

He futher added, "As for the upcoming Ramayna film starring Ranbir Kapoor, we are ready to welcome and promote it. The Ramlila Committee even plans to arrange free screenings for thousands of people. But, the recently released trailer for the Ramayana adaptation appears underwhelming. Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama looks weak and lacks the gravitas associated with the character. In our opinion, he does not fully resemble the image of Lord Rama."

Ramlila body warns of protests against Ramayana

The Delhi-based religious organisation Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has further warned that if the filmmakers do not consider their request, it will join hands with other Hindu organisations to stage protests and demonstrations outside cinema halls across India.

"Regarding the upcoming Ramayana, our only request is that it should avoid the kind of scenes that appeared in Adipurush and contributed to its failure. We would like a special preview screening of the film to be arranged for Hindu organisations in Delhi, including the Ramlila committees. If any concerns arise during the screening, we would request that the filmmakers consider making the necessary corrections. If they choose not to arrange such a screening, there is little we can do. We are not the certifying authority, but we will certainly raise objections if we believe the film distorts the scriptures", the note concluded.

Ramayana release date and other details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with the 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the much-awaited adaptation is envisioned as a monumental two-part global epic. Ramayana will be released in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. The two Oscar winners, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, have scored the music and background score for the films.

READ | Raj Thackeray attacks Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan: 'If you love India and PM Modi, why live in Dubai?'

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