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Ramayana FIRST review: Los Angeles goes 'holysh*t' on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash 'EPIC', fan reveals Hindi version is '30 mins longer' than English

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Ramayana FIRST review: Los Angeles goes 'holysh*t' on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash 'EPIC', fan reveals Hindi version is '30 mins longer' than English

Team Ramayana held a movie premiere in Los Angeles, which was attended by a few fans as well. The first reaction to the screening is out, and it's nothing less than a treat for Yash's fans.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 10:45 AM IST

Ramayana FIRST review: Los Angeles goes 'holysh*t' on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash 'EPIC', fan reveals Hindi version is '30 mins longer' than English
A poster of Ramayana (Image source: IMDb)
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Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana had its first mega premiere in Los Angeles, and the first reviews are out, which is nothing less than a treat for Rocking Star's fans. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part One will release in cinemas on November 5 in India. 

Ahead of the grand release, Ranbir, Yash, Nitesh, and Sai Pallavi attended the grand premiere at the David Geffen Theatre inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Apart from the star cast, a few fans and content creators also got the chance to witness the epic firsthand. After the movie ended, the initial reactions were shared by influencers. Among them, a reviewer dropped his review, calling it 'very epic' with a shocking cliffhanger. 

Los Angeles calls EPIC to Ramayana

The X page of Doomsday Updates shared the review of an international influencer. He said, "This movie is very grand. It's very epic. The character Rama. I hope I'm not saying his name right. Rama, Rama, Rama. It depends on the accent. It's very different. I've got to tell you, that character. Wow."

Here's the first reaction to Ramayana

Ramayana cliffhanger makes fans go 'holysh*t'

Explaining the cliffhanger at the end, he further added, "Part two is reportedly supposed to come out next November. I can't give away spoilers, but the cliffhanger. I mean, when that movie ended, when the screen went black, I literally said, "No!" Like, I shouted out loud. No, I was like, "Holy..." Like, I don't want to cuss, but holy shit!"

Also read: Fauzi: Prabhas movie in big trouble, Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew demands apology, criticses makers for 'depicting History in distorted manner'

 

Hindi version is longer than English version

The reviewer preferred watching it in Hindi, even though it was 30 mins longer. He said, "Listen, this is a big, weighty movie. It's over three hours. I watched the original Hindi version. I had no interest in watching the English-dubbed version that was cut by 30 minutes. I wanted to see the authentic movie. I wanted to see this movie."

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