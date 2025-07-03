Ramayana first look: Ranbir Kapoor as Rama makes his first strike at Yash's Raavana; AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's music, VFX stuns fans

Produced by Prime Focus's Namit Malhotra, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part One is based on the beginning of the evil. How the demon child Raavana came into existence, and how the holy trinity- Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh came together to defeat him.

On Thursday, the much-awaited first look of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey, is finally out, and it has stunned the film industry and moviegoers. Set 5,000 years ago, Ramayana Part One will establish the beginning of the biggest battle of Dharma against Adharma. The 3-minute video tells us about how the holy trinity- Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh united to bring down the biggest evil- Raavanan. Then we're introduced to the first glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama striking an arrow and Yash as Raavan in a disguise.

About Ramayana Part One

Set in a timeless age, the universe is held in balance by the cosmic trinity — Brahma the Creator, Vishnu the Protector, and Shiva the Destroyer — who preserve harmony among gods, sages, humans, and demons. But from the ashes of this balance rises a force unlike any before. An unlikely demon child transforms into Ravana — the most feared and indestructible king in all creation. His roar shakes the heavens, and his purpose is clear: to destroy Vishnu, the god of protection, whom he believes has always stood against his kind. To stop him, Vishnu descends to Earth in his weakest form — as a mortal prince named Rama.

The biggest force ensemble for Ramayana

Hollywood’s top stunt directors— Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa) — are choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons. The visual grandeur of ancient India is being reimagined by renowned production designers Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin, etc) and Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland, etc), delivering an immersive cinematic experience at an unprecedented scale.

Fans' reaction to Ramayana Part One

As soon as the first look was shared, it went viral in no time. Unlike Prabhas' Adipurush, Ramayana won praises for its vision. Even the first glimpses of Rama and Raavan got appreciated among the masses, and that's a good start for the team. A netizen wrote, "This is absolute cinema." Another netizen wrote, "Jai Siya Ram, this will be legendary." One of the netizens wrote, "I'm here from AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations; Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide: Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.