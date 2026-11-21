Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has staged protests in Mumbai against Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana, alleging it glorifies Ravana and distorts Valmiki's epic. It has demanded the removal of objectionable scenes and a special screening of Part 2.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Friday staged protests in Mumbai and Kolhapur, demanding the removal of what it termed "objectionable" scenes from Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. The organisation alleged that the film distorts Maharshi Valmiki's epic and portrays demon king Ravana in a glorified manner. Protests were held outside Dadar railway station in Mumbai and at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kolhapur.

During the demonstrations, participants signed memorandums addressed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking the immediate deletion of the allegedly objectionable scenes and dialogues, a fresh examination of the film, and a mandatory screening of Ramayana: Part 2 before seers, Ramayana scholars and experts in Hindu scriptures ahead of its release.

In a statement, HJS spokesperson Uday Dhuri said the Hindu community would not accept what the organisation described as attempts to alter the revered epic under the guise of creative liberty. Questioning the film's portrayal of key characters, he said, "After watching certain scenes in the film, one is compelled to question whether it is a Ramayana film or a story intended to glorify Ravana. An unarmed Ravana fights thousands, while armed Lord Shri Ram and Lakshman flee at the sight of demons? Bharat will not tolerate such distortion of the Ramayana."

The organisation also flagged several sequences in the Namit Malhotra-produced and Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, claiming they contradict the original epic and demean Hindu deities. It questioned the CBFC's decision to clear the film, alleging that objections concerning the religious sentiments of other communities receive greater consideration. "Objections raised against films that hurt the religious sentiments of other communities are taken into consideration. Why, then, does the Certification Board appear indifferent when the religious beliefs of Hindus are concerned?" the organisation asked.

The protests come even as Ramayana: Part One continues its successful theatrical run. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has emerged as a major blockbuster, grossing Rs 1500 crore worldwide. The makers have announced that Ramayana: Part Two will arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2028.

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