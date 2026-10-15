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Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Jatadhari Yash becoming ruthless Raavana, Ranbir's Ram battling mega monsters on rannbhoomi, fans react

The new trailer of Ramayana showcases impressive VFX work, giving out the visually rich storytelling, enhanced further by the glimpses of captivating performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 08:44 PM IST

Ramayana: New trailer gives extended glimpses of Jatadhari Yash becoming ruthless Raavana, Ranbir's Ram battling mega monsters on rannbhoomi, fans react
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash in Ramayana (Image source: Screengrab)
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Ahead of the global release, the makers of Ramayana revealed the new English trailer, giving an extended look at Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi's Goddess Sita, and Yash's Raavana. On October 15, Ramayana English trailer 2 was dropped online, showcasing the impressive VFX done by producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus. The 2.33-minute trailer is much more enhanced and visually rich than the first trailer, leaving you excited to watch it on the big screen. 

What does the new trailer offer? 

The latest promo starts with Tapasvi Raavana walking through a barren land on his painful, peeling feet. Then there's another shot of Yash as Jatadhari, praying to get the boon of being immortal. We also get to see Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra. A glimpse of Raavana waging war and seizing the throne also shows Yash as the merciless, power-hungry demon who aims to rule the world. After becoming the king of three realms, Raavana announces, "Before me, every head will bow." Then the narrative jumps to a grand celebration at Ayodhya, with Eagles showering petals on Ram (Ranbir) and Sita (Sai) after their marriage. Ram is destined to end Raavana, and he declares his fight against him, saying, "If this is my faith, I will not hesitate." We also get to see glimpses of Lord Rama slaying mega demons with his sharp aim and arrow attacks. In another shot, we see Sai as Sita looking with devotion at Ranbir's Ram, and the frame looks majestically grand. 

Watch the latest trailer of Ramayana

Here's the latest trailer of Ramayana in Hindi

How did the international audience receive the trailer? 

The trailer left the netizens impressed, and they shared their thoughts in the comment section. A netizen wrote, "Wtf, my expectations finally fulfilled." Another netizen wrote, "No Debate Greatest Asian Epic Of All Time From Asia Love From Myanmar To India." One of the netizens wrote, "I am shocked, thrilled, cooked at the same time. 8-time Academy Awards winner for a reason. They nailed it." Ramayana Part One will be released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

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