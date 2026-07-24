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Ramayana: CJP protests behind trailer delay? Namit Malhotra reveals global launch plan

The global trailer launch of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana has been postponed just hours before its scheduled release, with producer Namit Malhotra saying a new date will be announced later.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 10:32 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ramayana: CJP protests behind trailer delay? Namit Malhotra reveals global launch plan
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Ramayana trailer delayed: Fans waiting for the first trailer of Ramayana were in for a surprise on Thursday after producer Namit Malhotra announced that its global launch had been postponed. The trailer was expected to release on July 24 after the film's much-awaited panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Malhotra shared the update shortly before he, director Nitesh Tiwari and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash were scheduled to appear at the event.

Namit Malhotra Announces Postponement

Sharing the news on social media, Malhotra said that Ramayana's international journey had reached an important milestone after its partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. He wrote, "Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment."

He added, "In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date."

Talking about the film's worldwide ambitions, the producer wrote, "In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride, where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people around the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm."

Producer Mentions India's Youth

Namit did not reveal the reason behind the sudden postponement. However, his message ended with a reference to the country's youth and the need to protect the future. "I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen. The youth of our country are our future. Let's all do the best we can to protect our future," he wrote.

He concluded his message with, "Jai Hind."

The announcement led to speculation about the reason for the delay, although there has been no official confirmation regarding the cause.

Ramayana Panel At San Diego Comic-Con

The announcement came shortly before the Ramayana team was scheduled to take part in an hour-long panel at Ballroom 20, hosted by Coy Jandreau. The panel was expected to feature director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

The film has been among the major international attractions at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and has also been featured under the event's Indian Highlight. Earlier reports had suggested that the trailer would release at 10 am IST on July 24. However, a new release date has not been announced yet.

Could Ramayana Trailer Release With Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

With Sony Pictures now associated with the project, speculation has emerged that the trailer could be released alongside Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 30.

The Tom Holland-starrer is expected to attract a major global audience, leading to speculation that the Ramayana trailer could be attached to the film for a theatrical debut. However, the makers have not confirmed this possibility.

Ramayana is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana. The film is planned as a two-part epic, with the first instalment scheduled to release in November.

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