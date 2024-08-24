Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra says he 'genuinely' liked Adipurush: 'I was very happy that...'

Mukesh Chhabra is working as a casting director on Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana. Read on to know why he said that he liked Adipurush featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

Even though Ramayana hasn't been officially announced yet, the mythological epic drama has become one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra is working on the film and casting actors for the other prominent roles.

The last major film based on Ramayana was Om Raut's Adipurush, which starred Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was heavily criticised by the critics and audiences for its pedestrian dialogues, horrible visual effects, and caricaturish performances.

In a recent interview, Mukesh Chhabra said that he 'geniunely' liked Adipurush because of his close friend Kriti Sanon. Talking to the famous YouTuber Ranveer Allhabadia on his podcast, Mukesh said, "I genuinely liked Adipurush because Kriti Sanon featured in it. My outlook to see that film was that I am seeing Kriti in it. I was very happy that she did an incredible job. Whatever happened to the film, I don't really want to comment because everybody knows that. But, as a brother, I feel very happy when Kriti gives a good performance."

The cast director had also defended Ravana's actions in Ramayana in the same interview. When he was asked what character traits he was focusing on while finding Ravana for the Nitesh Tiwari film and was 'evil' one of them, Chhabra stated, "He was also in love, wasn’t he? He wanted revenge, but he was in love as well. As far as I understand Ravana, he was evil and vengeful, but his revenge was driven by love for his sister. He had to do what he had to do for his sister. He was right in his own way. In war, both sides believe they’re on the right side. But ultimately, Ravana was driven by love."

Apart from being a casting director on multiple successful films such as Jawan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, and Brahmastra, Mukesh Chhabra has also directed Dil Bechara. The romantic tragedy film marks the final appearance of Sushant Singh Rajput and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar a month after the actor's unexpected death in 2020.

