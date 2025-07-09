Ramayana cast fees revealed: Ranbir Kapoor to earn Rs 150 crore for two-part saga, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey are charging Rs...

Ranbir Kapoor is walking away with the biggest paycheck for starring in both parts of Ramayana. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor is set to earn Rs 75 crore per installment, bringing his total to a reported Rs 150 crore for both parts of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor and South superstar Yash's Ramayana first look was released earlier this month and has already garnered much intrigue among the audiences. The Nitesh Tiwari film is officially confirmed and slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027. Amid this, people are now wondering about the massive fees that the star cast is charging for the ambitious two-part saga. While the cast for Ramayana is confirmed, there are also reports of the cast's salaries that are circulating online.

How much is Ranbir Kapoor charging for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

If media reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor is walking away with the biggest paycheck for starring in both parts of Ramayana. According to Siasat.com, Ranbir Kapoor is set to earn Rs 75 crore per installment, bringing his total to a reported Rs 150 crore for both parts of the film.

How much are Yash and Sai Pallavi charging for the role of Raavan and Sita in Ramayana?

Sai Pallavi, who will play the role of Goddess Sita in Ramayana, is reportedly charging Rs 12 crore for the film.

Superstar Yash, on the other hand, is confirmed to play Raavan and is also producing the film under his banner, Monster Mind Creations. Yash is reportedly charging Rs 50 crore per installment as acting fees, bringing his total to Rs 100 crore, as per industry sources.

How much are Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey earning for their roles as Lord Hanuman and Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana?

Sunny Deol, who is all set to play the role of Lord Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, will reportedly earn Rs 20 crore per installment, totalling Rs 40 crore.

Ravie Dubey, set to play the role of Ranbir Kapoor's brother in the film, is charging a fee between Rs 2 to Rs 4 crore. It is not known whether this figure covers just one installment of the Ramayana or both.

READ | 'One thing that I couldn’t control...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits being in toxic relationship with..., not ex-husband Naga Chaitanya