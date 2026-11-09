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Ramayana box office prediction Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film CREATES history, beats Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2; will cross Rs 600 crore

Ramayana is all set to create havoc at the box office on its first Monday, breaking all-time records, and setting a new benchmark.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 01:54 PM IST

Ramayana box office prediction Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film CREATES history, beats Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2; will cross Rs 600 crore
A poster of Ramyana, Dhurandhar (Image source: File photo)
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Ramayana box office prediction Day 5: Records are made to be broken. As I mentioned in my review, Ramayana Part One will create a Tsunami at the box office, and the film is all set to go full throttle mode after Diwali, Monday onwards. As per the latest information from Sacnilk, the advance booking for Monday is clocked at Rs 59.51crore (Rs 53.10 Cr without block seats), with 15.99 lakh [14.28 lakh] tickets booked across 25,300 shows. National Capital Region (NCR) became the leader in advance bookings with Rs 8.36 Cr [Rs 7.64 Cr]. 

Ramayana has already surpassed Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2 records

On the ticket booking app, Ramayana is in rampage mode. On Monday morning, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana has reportedly surpassed the Ranveer Singh blockbuster's all-time hourly ticket-sales record on its fifth theatrical day. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has also moved ahead of Pushpa 2, setting a new benchmark for the highest number of tickets booked within an hour on the platform. Over 100K tickets have been sold in an hour, beating the previous record holders Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pushpa 2: The Rule. 

Even Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same and wrote, "‘RAMAYANA’ SETS A NEW BENCHMARK – OVERTAKES ‘DHURANDHAR 2’ & ‘PUSHPA 2’ ON BMS… #Ramayana has sold a phenomenal 127.06k tickets in the last *one hour* on #BMS – the HIGHEST EVER!" 

Ramayana to earn Rs 90 crore net in India on Day 5

Going by the monstrous trend, getting stronger with each passing hour, Ramayana's Monday collection to end over Rs 90 crore net in India. Till now (by 1 pm), the movie has earned Rs 35.19 crore. By Sunday, the movie's worldwide collection stands at 500 crore gross. With Monday's collection, the film will easily breach the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide and can go beyond that. Ramayana is unstoppable and is expected to cross Rs 1000 crore mark by the end of the first week. 

Also read: Viral video: Home Minister Amit Shah watches Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana with family, netizens laugh on RW: 'Lord Rama is bigger than Modi, BJP'

 

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