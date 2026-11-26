In 23 days, Ramayana will enter Rs 1000 crore net collection in India, making it the fourth blockbuster to achieve this milestone in India.

Ramayana box office collection: It's been 22 days since Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana was released, and the movie is refusing to slow down. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part One was released in cinemas on November 5 and will soon cross the 1000 crore mark in India, becoming the 4th Indian movie to achieve the milestone. As per the ongoing trend, Ramayana will touch the Rs 1000 crore milestone by its 4th Friday (November 27).

Ramayana early estimates for the 4th Thursday?

As per the early estimates of Sacnilk at 7 pm, Ramayana has earned Rs 5.58 crore from all Indian languages, taking the total India gross collections to Rs 1180 crore and total India net to Rs 988.03 crore so far. The final India collections are yet to be reported. Going by the trend, the film is expected to earn between Rs 7-8 crore, taking the India collection to Rs 900 crore. When it comes to overseas, till Day 21, the film earned Rs 582 crore, taking the worldwide gross to 1755 crore.

Also read: Ramayana: From fastest 1500 crore gross to biggest post-Diwali earner, records broken by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's blockbuster

Ramayana to end its lifetime run by the end of November?

On November 27, Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya will release. Both films have created decent buzz, and there is anticipation for both releases. The new films will certainly create a dent in the collections of Ramayana. However, if both new releases fail to meet the expectations of their target audience, Ranbir-starrer will jump back, and continue its dominance at the box office.

Only Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three can stop Ramayana?

On the global level, Ramyana will continue its momentum at the box office until the much-awaited Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part Three release. Both films are releasing in cinemas on December 18, but Avengers: Doomsday will arrive a day earlier in India, on December 17.