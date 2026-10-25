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Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's epic to take HISTORIC start, despite ticket price over Rs 1000, IMAX shows go housefull

As per the reports, 11 days before the release, Ramayana has grossed Rs 11.13 crore from 2.01 lakh advance tickets across India. The Hindi markets lead demand, while bookings across the Kannada and Telugu versions have also started gaining momentum.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 03:22 PM IST

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's epic to take HISTORIC start, despite ticket price over Rs 1000, IMAX shows go housefull
A poster of Ramayana (Image source: IMDb)
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Ramayana box office collection: 11 days before the release, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part One has already achieved a significant milestone, hinting at the historic start of the film. The advance booking of the movie began on Dussehra (October 20), and as Sacnilk reported, Ramayana has grossed Rs 11.13 crore (Rs 8.91 crore without block seats) from 2.01 lakh advance tickets across India. The Hindi markets lead demand, while bookings across the Kannada and Telugu versions have also started gaining momentum. Several shows in the country have already started selling out, with IMAX screenings becoming the biggest driver of the film’s pre-sales.

IMAX leads Ramayana pre-sales race 

As Hindustan Times reported, premium formats, including IMAX and 4DX, are headlining the advance booking sales for Ramayana so far. Till October 25, only 3.8% of shows are IMAX in India, yet it accounted for almost 25% of the earnings so far. As per the latest data, the regular shows have sold 1.5 lakh tickets in over 4100 shows. These shows have an average of around 35 tickets sold per screening so far.

Also read: Viral video: Yash defends Ranbir Kapoor against trolls for playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, calls him 'most honest' actor: 'God has given us the opportunity'

As far as comparison is concerned, for the 140 IMAX shows, over 23K tickets have been sold, with an average of 170 tickets sold per screening. The ticket price of Ramayana is almost 5 times the rate for the regular shows. As opposed to Rs 380 for regular screenings, and despite having an average ticket price of Rs 1095, IMAX screenings have managed to achieve this feat. Other formats like 4DX, ICE, and DOLBY CINE have also sold over 12000 tickets across languages.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the Ramayana duology also stars Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Addinath Kothare as Bharat, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanaka, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil as King Dashratha. Ramayana Part One will be released on November 5, 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.

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