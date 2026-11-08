Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses lifetime earnings of Adipurush in four days

Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide within four days of its release. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, which earned Rs 393 crore.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has finally arrived in theatres to a strong response from audiences. The much-awaited film, released on November 5, has earned largely positive reviews, with viewers praising its grand scale, visual spectacle and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic. Despite releasing during the pre-Diwali festive period, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has registered a solid start at the box office, collecting Rs 182.70 crore net in India and grossing Rs 375.50 crore worldwide in its first three days. Now, as the film enters its fourth day in theatres, it has already surpassed the lifetime worldwide earnings of Adipurush, the critically panned 2023 adaptation of the Ramayana.

Ramayana crosses lifetime haul of Adipurush

Starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Adipurush faced severe criticism for its dialogues, visual effects and portrayal of the Indian epic. The Om Raut directorial eventually grossed Rs 393 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, against a reported budget of around Rs 600 crore, making it a major box office failure. In comparison, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One has already surpassed Adipurush's lifetime worldwide collection. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has earned Rs 30 crore net in India until 3 pm on Sunday, November 8, taking its worldwide gross past Rs 400 crore at the global box office. Thus, Ramayana has overtaken Adipurush within just four days of its release.

Ramayana star-studded ensemble cast

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai; the enemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, Indira Krishnan, Shobana, Anupam Kher, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shishir Sharma, and others.

Ramayana Part 2 releases in 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 released on November 5 for Diwali 2026 and Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2028. The two-part epic has music by two Oscar winners - AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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