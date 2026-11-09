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Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film beats Tiger 3 to become biggest Diwali blockbuster

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Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film beats Tiger 3 to become biggest Diwali blockbuster

Ramayana has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide, surpassing Tiger 3's lifetime collection of Rs 464 crore to become the highest-grossing Diwali release. The epic drama also set a new Diwali-day record with Rs 56.15 crore net in India, beating Tiger 3's Diwali-day collection of Rs 44.50 crore.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film beats Tiger 3 to become biggest Diwali blockbuster
Ramayana beats Tiger 3 to become biggest Diwali blockbuster
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Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has finally hit the big screen, receiving a strong response from audiences. Released on November 5, the much-anticipated film garnered largely positive reviews, with viewers praising its grand scale, visual spectacle and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic. Despite arriving in the pre-Diwali festive window, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial made a monstrous start at the box office and grossed Rs 500 crore worldwide in opening weekend.

Ramayana becomes biggest Diwali blockbuster

With worldwide earnings of just over Rs 500 crore, Ramayana: Part One has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 to become the highest-grossing Diwali release. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the spy action thriller was released on Diwali in 2023 and grossed Rs 464 crore worldwide. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has also set a new record for the highest Diwali-day collection. Ramayana earned Rs 56.15 crore net in India on the festive day, surpassing Tiger 3's collection of Rs 44.50 crore, which it had achieved on Diwali three years earlier.

Ramayana star-studded ensemble cast

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai; the enemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, Indira Krishnan, Shobana, Anupam Kher, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shishir Sharma, and others.

Ramayana Part 2 releases in 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 released on November 5 for Diwali 2026 and Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2028. The two-part epic has music by two Oscar winners - AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film mints Rs 500 crore in opening weekend

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