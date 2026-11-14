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Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's epic DEFEATS Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, BEATS Pathaan's lifetime business in 9 days

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Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's epic DEFEATS Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, BEATS Pathaan's lifetime business in 9 days

Ramayana started its second week on a bumper note, beating the records of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and surpassing the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 07:30 AM IST

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's epic DEFEATS Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, BEATS Pathaan's lifetime business in 9 days
Posters of Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Pathaan (Image source: IMDb)
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Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana Part One started its second week on a bumper note, and it smashed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge once again. The film has already grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. But on its second Friday, the film showed a commendable hold at the box office, beating the likes of the biggest blockbusters. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial has already surpassed the lifetime business of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. 

Ramayana crossed 1100 crore at the box office

As Sacnilk reported on Day 9 (November 13), Ramayana earned Rs 47.85 crore net from 22993 shows. Breaking down the collection, Hindi leads with Rs 36.25 crore from 18377 shows, followed by Malayalam earning Rs 3.25 crore from 1070 shows, Rs 3 crore from 850 shows in Kannada, Rs 2.75 crore from Tamil's 1164 shows and Rs 2.60 crore from 1532 shows in Telugu. The total domestic collection for Ramayana is Rs 732.20 crore gross and Rs 612.45 crore net so far. When it comes to overseas, the film earned Rs 25 crore on Day 9, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 378.50 crore so far. The total worldwide gross collection of Ramayana is Rs 1,110 crore.

How Ramyana BEATS Dhurandhar 2

When it comes to comparisons, on its second Friday (Day 9), Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned a net of Rs 41.75 crore, and in overseas it grossed Rs 23 crore. Whereas Ramayana earned over 47 crore in India, and Rs 25 crore overseas. Thus, Ramayana beats Dhurandhar 2. Ramayana has also beaten Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Chhaava, and Dhurandhar Part One in the second Friday collection.

Ramayana dethrones Pathaan's lifetime haul

Namit Malhotra-produced Ramayana has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Pathaan. In 65 days, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster ended its theatrical run, grossing Rs 1,055.00 worldwide. Ramayana surpassed it in just 9 days. Going forward, the movie is expected to go bonkers on its 2nd Saturday and Sunday as well.

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