Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part One has surpassed the lifetime haul of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge to become the second highest-grossing Indian film ever and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. It trails only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is also directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Ramayana is a box office juggernaut. Ranbir Kapoor's mythological epic has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2 to become the second highest-grossing Indian film ever and the highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is refusing to slow down even in its fourth weekend. It has netted over Rs 1000 crore in India and grossed more than Rs 1800 crore worldwide.

Ramayana beats Dhurandhar 2 lifetime collection

After the first 24 days, Ramayana: Part One has grossed Rs 1814.55 crore worldwide, edging past Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which had amassed Rs 1813.39 crore gross at the global box office upon its theatrical release in March earlier this year. Talking about the India box office, Ranveer Singh-starrer is ahead with the domestic net collections of Rs 1149.30 crore. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has collected Rs 1015.20 crore net in India till now and will hopefully cover the gap in the next week.

Nitesh Tiwari is the man behind two biggest Indian blockbusters

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana now trails only behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, which sits at the top of the all-time worldwide box office rankings with the global gross figures of Rs 2070.30 crore on the back of its enormous China earnings. Interestingly, both the films are directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The filmmaker is now responsible for the two biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Ramayana 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, along with Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Sheeba Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028, Ramayana: Part One is expected to expand its international reach with releases in Japan, South Korea, China and Russia in the first quarter of 2027.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 24: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses Rs 1800 crore worldwide