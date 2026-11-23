Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One has overtaken Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the United States and Canada. The epic drama has crossed the $29 million mark, ending Dhurandhar 2's reign at the top of the North American box office charts.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana: Part One has created history at the North American box office. The Namit Malhotra's production has overtaken Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the United States and Canada. The film has crossed the $29 million mark, ending Dhurandhar 2's reign at the top of the North American box office charts. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had minted $28.6 million in North America earlier this year.



Ramayana has also maintained a strong run in India. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic has collected Rs 950 crore net in India and is on track to join Dhurandhar 2 as just the second Bollywood film to enter the Rs 1000-crore club in the nation. The Ranveer Singh-starrer collected Rs 1150 crore net in India earlier this year. Ramayana's worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 1720 crore, placing it fifth among the highest-grossing Indian films globally. It trails Dangal (Rs 2070.30 crore), Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1813.39 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1788.06 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1742.10 crore).

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher and Rakul Preet Singh. Its second instalment is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028, while the first part is expected to expand its international reach with releases in Japan, South Korea, China and Russia in the first quarter of 2027.

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