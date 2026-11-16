Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dhurandhar 2, records biggest second Sunday

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part One earned Rs 75 crore net in India on its 11th day, setting a new record for the biggest second Sunday collection by a Bollywood film. It surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which had collected Rs 68 crore on its second Sunday earlier this year.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of all time. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic continues its record-breaking run at the box office, earning Rs 760 crore net in India and grossing Rs 1380 crore worldwide after its second weekend. With this phenomenal collection, the film has climbed to the fifth position on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, behind only Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Ramayana defeats Dhurandhar 2, fails to beat Pushpa 2

On its 11th day in theatres, Ramayana collected Rs 75 crore net in India, setting a new record for the highest second Sunday collection by a Bollywood film. The film surpassed the previous record held by Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had earned Rs 68.10 crore net on its second Sunday earlier this year. However, Pushpa 2 holds the record for the highest second Sunday collection by an Indian film as the Allu Arjun-starrer had earned Rs 76.60 crore on its second Sunday in 2024.

Ramayana surpasses Dhurandhar lifetime collection

Ramayana has also surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Dhurandhar to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, had wrapped up its theatrical run with Rs 1307 crore worldwide. However, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer still has a considerable distance to cover to catch up with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which concluded its theatrical run with a staggering Rs 1813 crore worldwide.

Ramayana ensemble cast and Part 2 release details

The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, along with Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While the first instalment arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor film mints Rs 1380 crore, beats Dhurandhar lifetime haul