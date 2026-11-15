Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dhurandhar 2, records biggest second Saturday

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part One earned Rs 72.90 crore net in India on its 10th day, setting a new record for the biggest second Saturday collection by an Indian film. It surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which had collected Rs 62.85 crore on its second Saturday earlier this year.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters of all time. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic drama continues its record-breaking run in its second weekend, having earned Rs 685 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1228 crore worldwide. With these numbers, the film has climbed to the seventh spot on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, trailing only Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar and RRR.

Ramayana beats Dhurandhar 2

On its 10th day in theatres, Ramayana: Part One collected Rs 72.90 crore net in India, setting a new record for the biggest second Saturday collection by an Indian film. It surpassed the previous record held by Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which had earned Rs 62.85 crore net on its second Saturday earlier this year.

Ramayana boasts a star-studded ensemble cast

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashratha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, among others.

Ramayana Part 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While the first instalment arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features a musical collaboration between two Oscar-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.



READ | Ramayana box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film beats Jawan, KGF 2; earns Rs 1200 crore