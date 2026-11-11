Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film continues to SHATTER records, earns 934 crore despite minor drop

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana will sum up the first week with over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, becoming the fastest Bollywood movie to cross achieve the milestone.

Ramayana box office collection Day 7: To all the haters who tried their best to pull down Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana Part One, they must find a corner to cry. The social media trolling couldn't affect even a penny. Nitesh Tiwari's mega interpretation of the Indian epic continues to shatter records and set new milestones, despite a minor drop. As Sacnilk reported, in seven days, Ramayana crossed the benchmark of Rs 500 crore net in India.

Ramayana box office breakdown

Taking the domestic gross collection to Rs 611.05 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 511.10 crore so far. On Wednesday, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the film earned Rs 70.65 crore from 24189 shows. The Hindi version earned Rs 58 crore from 19671 shows; Kannada earned Rs 4.50 Cr from 922 shows; Malayalam earned Rs 2.75 crore from 865 shows; in Telugu, it earned Rs 2.75 Cr from 1847 shows, and Tamil earned only 2.65 crore from 884 shows. When it comes to overseas, on day 7, the film collected Rs 25 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 323.50 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection in 7 days is Rs 934.55 crore.

Also read: Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana to become Bollywood's quickest film to earn Rs 1000 crore?

By the end of the 8th day (November 12), Ramayana will easily gross Rs 1000 crore worldwide, and it will become the second fastest film in Bollywood to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark, trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge (7 days). The fastest 1000 crore grosser is Pushpa 2: The Rule (6 days). However, one has to consider the fact that the top 2 films (Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pushpa 2) are sequels, whereas Ramayana is the first part of the duology. Imagine the craze and the business when Ramayana Part 2 will hit cinemas in 2028.