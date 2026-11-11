FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film continues to SHATTER records, earns 934 crore despite minor drop

Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses 934 crore

Noida Metro's Aqua Line gets 8.4-km extension: Check route, stations and cost

Noida Metro's Aqua Line gets 8.4-km extension: Check route, stations and cost

Jailer 2 music composer Anirudh Ravichander gets hitched 'for lifetime' with Kavya Maran, drops first pic from intimate wedding at Greece

Anirudh Ravichander gets hitched 'for lifetime' with Kavya Maran

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film continues to SHATTER records, earns 934 crore despite minor drop

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana will sum up the first week with over Rs 1000 crore worldwide, becoming the fastest Bollywood movie to cross achieve the milestone.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 11:13 PM IST

Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film continues to SHATTER records, earns 934 crore despite minor drop
A poster of Ramayana (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ramayana box office collection Day 7: To all the haters who tried their best to pull down Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana Part One, they must find a corner to cry. The social media trolling couldn't affect even a penny. Nitesh Tiwari's mega interpretation of the Indian epic continues to shatter records and set new milestones, despite a minor drop. As Sacnilk reported, in seven days, Ramayana crossed the benchmark of Rs 500 crore net in India. 

Ramayana box office breakdown

Taking the domestic gross collection to Rs 611.05 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 511.10 crore so far. On Wednesday, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the film earned Rs 70.65 crore from 24189 shows. The Hindi version earned Rs 58 crore from 19671 shows; Kannada earned Rs 4.50 Cr from 922 shows; Malayalam earned Rs 2.75 crore from 865 shows; in Telugu, it earned Rs 2.75 Cr from 1847 shows, and Tamil earned only 2.65 crore from 884 shows. When it comes to overseas, on day 7, the film collected Rs 25 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 323.50 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection in 7 days is Rs 934.55 crore.

Also read: Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana to become Bollywood's quickest film to earn Rs 1000 crore?

By the end of the 8th day (November 12), Ramayana will easily gross Rs 1000 crore worldwide, and it will become the second fastest film in Bollywood to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark, trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge (7 days).  The fastest 1000 crore grosser is Pushpa 2: The Rule (6 days). However, one has to consider the fact that the top 2 films (Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Pushpa 2) are sequels, whereas Ramayana is the first part of the duology. Imagine the craze and the business when Ramayana Part 2 will hit cinemas in 2028.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's new visa rules: 9 categories, shorter forms and changes for foreign visitors | Explained
India's new visa rules: 9 categories, shorter forms, changes for foreign visitor
Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film continues to SHATTER records, earns 934 crore despite minor drop
Ramayana box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses 934 crore
Indore loses India's cleanest city crown after 8 years, which city takes over?
Indore loses India's cleanest city crown after 8 years, which city takes over?
Noida Metro's Aqua Line gets 8.4-km extension: Check route, stations and cost
Noida Metro's Aqua Line gets 8.4-km extension: Check route, stations and cost
Jailer 2 music composer Anirudh Ravichander gets hitched 'for lifetime' with Kavya Maran, drops first pic from intimate wedding at Greece
Anirudh Ravichander gets hitched 'for lifetime' with Kavya Maran
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement