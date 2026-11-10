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Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

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Ramayana box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 400 crore in India, earns Rs 800 crore worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana: Part One has crossed Rs 400 crore net in India and Rs 800 crore worldwide within six days of release. The epic drama is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra with its music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 10:39 PM IST

Ramayana box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 400 crore in India, earns Rs 800 crore worldwide
Ramayana crosses Rs 400 crore in India, earns Rs 800 crore worldwide
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Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as a major box office success, drawing a strong response from audiences. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has received largely positive reviews, with viewers praising its breathtaking visuals, grand scale and cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. Despite releasing during the crowded Diwali festive season, Ramayana enjoyed a phenomenal opening, collecting Rs 346.35 crore net in India and Rs 675.90 crore worldwide in its first five days. Now, the epic drama has crossed the Rs 400-crore mark domestically and surpassed Rs 800 crore globally within six days of its release.

Ramayana crosses Rs 400 crore in India, earns Rs 800 crore worldwide

On its sixth day, Ramayana: Part One collected Rs 94.10 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 440.45 crore. Its domestic gross earnings now stand at Rs 526.50 crore. The film also added Rs 35 crore from overseas markets on Tuesday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 297 crore. With these earnings, the Namit Malhotra production has accumulated Rs 823.50 crore worldwide in its first six days.

Ramayana boasts a star-studded ensemble cast

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashratha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, among others.

Ramayana Part 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While the first instalment arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features a musical collaboration between two Oscar-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

READ | Mukesh Khanna bashes Ramayana for Sai Pallavi's action scene, says 'Maa Sita was never a fighter'

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