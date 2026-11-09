Ramayana box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film smashes century on Monday, mints Rs 650 crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-led Ramayana has surpassed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to register Bollywood's biggest Monday with Rs 107-crore collection. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has earned Rs 346.50 crore net in India and grossed Rs 663.90 crore worldwide in first five days.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has opened to strong response from audiences and has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release on November 5. The highly anticipated film has earned largely positive reviews, with viewers praising its grand scale, stunning visuals and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic. Despite opening during the busy Diwali festive period, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial registered a phenomenal start at the box office, collecting Rs 500 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Ramayana records Bollywood's biggest Monday

Ramayana: Part One has rewritten the box office record books, surpassing Dhurandhar: The Revenge to register Bollywood's biggest Monday collection. While the Ranveer Singh-starrer earned Rs 65 crore net in India on its first Monday, Ranbir Kapoor's epic drama went a step further, crossing the Rs 100-crore mark with an impressive Rs 107.50 crore net collection on its first Monday. With this massive Monday haul, Ramayana: Part One has taken its domestic net collection to Rs 346.35 crore and its worldwide gross earnings to Rs 663.90 crore within its first five days of release.

Ramayana star-studded ensemble cast

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai; the enemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, Indira Krishnan, Shobana, Anupam Kher, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shishir Sharma, and others.

Ramayana Part 2 releases in Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 released on November 5 for Diwali 2026 and Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2028. The two-part epic has music by two Oscar winners - AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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